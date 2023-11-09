iPad Pro 2024: Magic Keyboard, Redesigned Tablet, M3 … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Markets is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.

Exploring every angle of climate change, technology, finance, sports and beyond, Bloomberg Originals is business as you’ve never seen it.

Tesla Prepares Incursion Into South America Via Lithium-Rich Chile

Mortgage Rates in the US Fall for Second Week, Dropping to 7.5%

South Africa Seen Dodging Contraction Even as Key Sectors Shrink

BoC’s Rogers Urges Readiness for Rates Staying Higher for Longer

Fed Officials Say Full Impact of Past Rate Hikes Is Yet to Come

Rogers Communications Beats on Strong Back-to-School Sales

Major Retailer’s Struggles Flash Warning Signs for Canadian Economy

A Man, a Van, a Plan: Twitch CEO Seeks to Charm Angry Streamers

Google Only Improves Products Under Pressure, US Argues

Apple Co-Founder Wozniak Is Hospitalized in Mexico, Reports Say

OpenAI Seeks to Gather Data From More Languages and Cultures

The Humane Ai Pin Launches Its Campaign to Replace Phones

JPMorgan Is Discussing Its Generative AI Projects With Regulators

EU, China Set Long-Delayed In-Person Summit for Early December

Estonia ‘Playing With Fire’ on Taiwan Relations, Lawmaker Says

Ken Griffin Gives $30 Million to Medal of Honor Museum in Texas

NYC Rents Retreat From Record Highs as Market Starts to Cool

Topgolf Callaway Sinks After Weak Sales Prompt Analyst Rating Cuts

The designated hitter hasn't always lived up to its title after 2 full MLB seasons in both leagues

Adam Neumann Is So Good at This

Trump’s an Amateur When It Comes to Courtroom Antics

Making Farfetch Fashionable to Investors Again Is a Stretch

America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends

The Goldilocks Economy Feels Just Right, But the Bears Always Show Up

US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes

With Hollywood Strikes Over, TV Networks Race to Salvage Their Season

US Economy Scores Low on New Index Measuring Nation’s Well-Being

Canada Is Near Plan to Limit Emissions From Oil and Gas Sector

Siemens Energy Talks on Loan Guarantees Are Still Ongoing

South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts

Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Failed Crypto Lender Celsius Network Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy

BlackRock Filing Spurs Ether Rally as ETF Bets Fire Up Crypto

Galaxy’s Novogratz Says No Crypto Rules Before 2024 Election, Expected Bitcoin ETF Approval

Apple is working on a revamped iPad Pro for next year, aiming to shake up a tablet market that’s deep in the doldrums. Also: The Sept. 12 iPhone 15 and Apple Watch event approaches, and iOS 17 gets into shape.

Last time in Power On: A major “Apple Watch X” overhaul is planned for the device’s 10th anniversary. Paid subscribers got to hear the latest about iOS17 and whether it makes sense for Apple to back Arm’s highly anticipated IPO.

source