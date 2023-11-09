As Farzi wows audience, let’s see how much Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi charged for the Amazon web series | Mint – Mint

Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The much-awaited OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi received immediate attention for its suspenseful thrilling story-telling.

Helmed by celebrated director-duo Raj & DK – most famous for Stree and The Family Man, Farzi has been received quite well by both critics and audiences. Let’s have a look at the fees charged by the stars off the Amazon web series. All these numbers happen to be speculative and are based on various media reports. Livemint could not independently verify the actual numbers.

Megha, a sincere RBI official who is dedicated to addressing the issue of counterfeit money in the nation, is portrayed by Raashi Khanna. The actress, who is well known in the South Indian movie industry, was reportedly paid roughly ₹1.5 crore for the role. Khanna was last seen in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, also starring Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol.

Mansoor, played by Kay Kay Menon, is an easy-going “bad man” who doesn’t think twice about using lethal force. He is the top counterfeiter in Farzi and is listed on police’s “most wanted” list. He reportedly received a fee of ₹2.5 crore for the role. Kay Kay was last seen in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

As Michael, the diligent cop trying to save his marriage, South superstar Vijay Sethupathi also made his OTT debut with this Amazon web series. Playing a supporting role like a champion in this thriller, Sethupathi, who will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s next – Jawan, received compensation of around ₹7 crore.

According to early speculations, Shahid Kapoor initially demanded more than ₹35 crore for his OTT debut. However, after Jersey failed at the box office, it was claimed that he received compensation of about ₹30 crore for the role of the show’s lead – Artist. Shahid is expected to be seen next in Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.



