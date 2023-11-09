Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 21: Grab exclusive rewards and boost your gameplay! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 21: Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world. The battle royale game allows users to quickly play 10-minute rounds where they must survive and remain the last players on the map. Gamers who play must remain alive as far as possible as once you die in a battle royale game, you cannot ‘re-spawn’ until the round ends. The game also allows gamers to decide where want to parachute inside the game.

To keep players engaged, the developers of the game have revealed exciting rewards which can be obtained using the faded wheel. Players can grab the Charge Buster shotgun until June 25!

The game itself issues daily redeem codes every day to offer interesting rewards. It’s one of the most inexpensive ways to get weapons, skins, and character upgrades. Though the game is banned in India, players from outside India can access these codes and redeem rewards.

Once the Garena Free Fire codes are redeemed, the rewards and gifts are transferred to the vault tab of the game lobby, and gold and diamonds are credited to the account wallet within 24 hours.

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3:

Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4:

After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on ‘OK’.

Step 5:

The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

