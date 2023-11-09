Why AT&T Stock Fell 13% in the First Half of 2023 – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993, The Motley Fool is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people every month through our premium investing solutions, free guidance and market analysis on Fool.com, top-rated podcasts, and non-profit The Motley Fool Foundation.

Shares of telecom giant AT&T (T -0.38%) fell 13.4% in the first half of 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Over the same time span, the S&P 500 market index gained 15.9%. In other words, Ma Bell missed out on a tremendous bull run in the first half of this year.

The driving force behind AT&T’s disappointing first half sticks out like a sore thumb. The company reported first-quarter earnings in the middle of April, and the results left investors uninspired. The stock chart had largely followed the broader market trends, but AT&T shareholders took a 10.4% haircut that day and the stock has been trending lower ever since:

The usual headline numbers were largely in line with management’s guidance and analyst projections. However, free cash flow landed at $1 billion, down from $2.8 billion in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter of 2022, dividend payments accounted for 133% of AT&T’s free cash flows. This time, the cash-based payout ratio rose to 201%. In other words, the company spent twice as much cash on its dividend checks as it collected in cash profits this quarter.

That’s a troublesome ratio, and many investors worried that AT&T might have to cut its robust dividend someday soon.

CFO Pascal Desroches issued a calming guidance update on June 20, explaining that free cash flow is on track for approximately $16 billion in 2023. That would be more than enough to finance the full-year’s dividend payouts, which are roughly $8 billion. The next week, AT&T declared its next quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share — the same amount AT&T has paid in the last five quarters.

But these events didn’t do much to stabilize the plunging stock chart.

AT&T hopes to shore up its struggling sales and profits through large investments in high-speed fiber-optic data services and 5G wireless-network upgrades. But those are long-term plans, and the company’s efforts haven’t made a significant difference so far.

T-Mobile keeps grabbing market share in the wireless sector, and Ma Bell is saddled with a crushing debt load. Interest expenses added up to $6.2 billion over the last four quarters, consuming 26% of AT&T’s operating profit.

And that’s not a new story. AT&T has a long history of underperforming the market, whether you account for reinvested dividends or not, and over nearly any period you choose. I don’t see how the current situation is any different.

Don’t let the low stock price trick you into seeing a deeply discounted value play here. Many investment ideas in the data infrastructure and telecom markets stand on much firmer ground than AT&T.

Anders Bylund has positions in T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

