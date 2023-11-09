Blackrock, Fidelity and Invesco Race to Become First Spot Bitcoin ETF – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Sweden’s SBB Hit With Demand for Bond Repayment on Breach Claim

ICBC Tells Clients to Reroute Some Trades After Cyber Issue

Mexico Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged While Hinting at Cut

Powell Says Fed Won’t Hesitate to Tighten More If Appropriate

South Africa Seen Dodging Contraction Even as Key Sectors Shrink

Koch Foods Settles Antitrust Claims Over Chicken Contracts With DOJ

Ken Griffin Gives $30 Million to Medal of Honor Museum in Texas

El-Erian Says Credit Risk Will Replace Interest-Rate Risk as 2024’s ‘Big Fear’

Amazon and Facebook Partner on New App-Based Shopping Feature

OpenAI Seeks to Gather Data From More Languages and Cultures

JPMorgan Is Discussing Its Generative AI Projects With Regulators

Yellen to Address Economic Security Tensions With China’s He

EU, China Set Long-Delayed In-Person Summit for Early December

The Ex-Goldman Partner Singing and Dancing About Her Retirement

‘Planet Omega’ Pop-Up in New York Shows Watches Worn by Elvis, JFK

QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU

S&P 500’s Hot Winning Streak Is Rather Cold

Adam Neumann Is So Good at This

Trump’s an Amateur When It Comes to Courtroom Antics

America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends

The Goldilocks Economy Feels Just Right, But the Bears Always Show Up

US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes

With Hollywood Strikes Over, TV Networks Race to Salvage Their Season

US Economy Scores Low on New Index Measuring Nation’s Well-Being

The First Commercial Carbon-Sucking Facility in the US Opens in California

Canada Is Near Plan to Limit Emissions From Oil and Gas Sector

South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts

Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Failed Crypto Lender Celsius Network Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy

BlackRock Filing Spurs Ether Rally as ETF Bets Fire Up Crypto

Galaxy’s Novogratz Says No Crypto Rules Before 2024 Election, Expected Bitcoin ETF Approval

Big investment companies like BlackRock, Fidelity and Invesco are still trying to create an easy way to buy digital assets.

It’s been a brutal stretch for crypto. Almost $2 trillion of market value in cryptocurrencies has been wiped away since the market peak in late 2021. Major digital asset companies have collapsed amid allegations of fraud and market manipulation. US regulators are cracking down on many of the businesses still standing. But one corner of the market is suddenly garnering enthusiasm: Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Some of the biggest and most established names on Wall Street are filing or refiling applications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in an attempt to be the first to release such a product. A Bitcoin ETF would invest in the cryptocurrency on behalf of its shareholders. In other words, investors could easily get direct exposure to crypto by going to their brokerage and buying shares the way they would a stock.

