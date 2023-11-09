Three Hidden Amazon Prime Video Features That Will Save You Money – Yahoo Finance

These are the Amazon Prime features you need to know about if you want to save money.

While streaming giants seem determined to make more money out of customers — see Amazon Prime’s recent price hike and Netflix cracking down on password sharing — the high cost of living and fears of a looming recession are causing more people to rethink how many TV subscriptions they need, or even to cancel them all.

According to Kantar, 38% of Netflix cancellations in the third quarter of 2022 were a result of subscribers 'wanting to save money'.

If you have Amazon Prime, however, the good news is that it contains some hidden features that could save you money. Read on to find out what they are.

Do you ever watch TV and rewind the show because you didn’t hear what was said clearly? If you were thinking of investing in new speakers for your TV, there's no need. Amazon Prime has released a new feature that improves sound quality at the click of a button.

The new feature is called Dialogue Boost. It uses AI technology to adjust volume levels when someone is speaking so you can hear exactly what they are saying.

This is great for movies and TV shows that have a lot of sound effects in the background, so you can hear dialogue properly. Here’s how to enable the feature.

Dialogue Boost is available on selected shows and movies on Prime. To find out if your chosen movie or show is covered, start streaming and click on the subtitles icon in the top right corner.

From the list of audio options on the right-hand side, select ‘Dialogue Boost High' or 'Dialogue Boost Medium'.

Then sit back and enjoy streaming.

Amazon Prime has a download feature that enables you to watch TV shows or movies on your phone without using your mobile data or when you don't have access to the internet.

The best way to use it is to download a bunch of movies and shows while you're connected to Wi-Fi. You can then stream all of your downloads when you're offline. This is a great way of using Amazon Prime on your commute or on flights while your phone is in airplane mode.

When you're an Amazon Prime user, it can be super frustrating to find a really good movie, and then find you have to pay to rent it. This is one of the disadvantages of Amazon Prime Video compared to other big streamers like Netflix and Disney Plus — not all shows and movies are free to watch. The costs can mount up if you regularly choose to pay extra.

To cut costs, try selecting the ‘free to me’ button in the top right-hand corner of the screen when you’re browsing through your options on Prime. Once you select it, you will only be shown TV shows and movies that are included in your subscription, which come at no extra cost to stream.

33 Best Amazon Prime Benefits

How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost (And Is It Worth It?)

Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons

Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet: A Secret to Saving on Groceries

After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Shares of NuScale Power were down about 35% Thursday after the small modular nuclear reactor company said its first project would be canceled due to surging costs. It's a fresh setback for companies trying to show that [smaller-scale fission reactors](https://www.

The agency claims intellectual property for emergency allergy shot EpiPen and asthma medication Advair was “improperly listed” in an FDA database.

Adjustments for key numbers for income, gift and estate taxes give taxpayers some planning opportunities.

A discovery outside Sheridan, Wyo., could be America’s first new source of rare-earth elements since 1952.

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive exited four years ago as a billionaire. As WeWork slogs through bankruptcy, there's a further twist in the tale, The Wall Street Journal's Eliot Brown reports.

Sharing top billing among the Magnificent Seven stocks with Meta and Microsoft, Nvidia stock stands on the verge of a new breakout.

The IRS recently announced a major tax enforcement initiative that will increase scrutiny on high-income earners, partnerships and people with foreign bank accounts. The agency said the effort would “restore fairness to [the] tax system” by focusing on wealthy taxpayers who have seen sharp declines in audit rates over the past decade. A financial advisor […] The post The IRS Is Cracking Down on These High-Income Earners. Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Add one more Wall Street bank to the short list of research shops calling for Tesla stock to fall from its current level.

Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Nikola (NKLA). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the defense and aerospace industry, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

(Reuters) -The interest rate on the most common type of U.S. residential mortgage plunged last week by the most in nearly 16 months on the back of a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan costs. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday said the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped in the week ended Nov. 3 by a quarter percentage point to 7.61%, the lowest in about a month. That months-long updraft in yields saw a sharp reversal last week after the U.S. Treasury said upcoming debt issuance would be somewhat less than previously expected and the Federal Reserve left its key overnight policy rate on hold for a second straight meeting.

The tax agency announced this week a host of improvements to help Americans file their taxes next year.

Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Target (TGT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

One of this year’s hottest stocks is on pace for its worst day of the year. Eli Lilly shares are down nearly 5% on Thursday morning. If shares close at current prices, it will be the worst day for the stock in at least about a year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The world's largest auctioneer of salvaged vehicles is gaining market share and growing margins. It's an under-the-radar growth story.

After four straight months as the most-shorted stock, Elon Musk's EV maker moved into second place behind oil giant Exxon, while Apple came in third.

Wednesday evening, HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall launched coverage of Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) with the equivalent of a Sell rating. Simply put, the electric-vehicle business isn’t worth what Tesla stock trades at today. Tesla stock is worth some $700 billion at current prices.

Steve Ballmer, once an assistant to Bill Gates at Microsoft, is now ranking just a few spots away from his former boss on the list of the world’s richest people. According to Bloomberg, Ballmer’s net worth soared to $117 billion in October 2023, placing him as the fifth-richest globally, just $5 billion short of Gates’ wealth. Gates has donated a substantial part of his fortune to charity since leaving Microsoft. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list on Nov.8, 2023, Steve Ballmer’s ne

Buyout decisions have become increasingly common for those with a pension plan. If you get this offer, the most important questions to deal with include when you would you receive the payout, and how long you expect to live. The earlier you would receive a lump sum payout, the more it will be worth to you […] The post Should I Take a $48,000 Lump Sum or $462 Monthly Payments for a Pension Annuity? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

source