More Google Pixel 8 Series Specs Got Unveiled – Gizchina.com

Information about Google Pixel devices never stays a secret for long. However, this is not limited to recent models. At times, it seems like Google deliberately shares information about upcoming phones to generate excitement. For example, we have had a lot of concrete information about the Google Pixel 8 series in recent weeks.

We got to know the configuration of the Tensor G3 processor that will power the lineup. Furthermore, detailed information regarding the new displays and camera system in the Google Pixel 8 lineup has already been unveiled. Also, let’s not forget to mention the recently unveiled USB DisplayPort alternate mode feature.

Nonetheless, the same inside source that gave out all the previous information about Pixel 8 lineup has given out some more information. This time, it’s about the battery and charging speed of the phones.

Compared to the competition, Google Pixel devices have lagged behind in terms of charging speed. Chinese manufacturers have been the leader in this regard. Just recently, Realme brought out GT3 with 240W charging. And even if you take those manufacturers out of the equation, Pixel phones are still slow in this regard.



With its latest Galaxy series, Samsung started offering 45W fast charging. That allows the latest Samsung flagships fully charge in just 57 minutes. In comparison, Pixel models have been stuck with 23W for quite a while now. Even the Pixel 7 Pro takes 104 minutes to fully charge up.



Fortunately, with the Pixel 8 series, Google will bring improvements to its charging speed. And the bad news is that the charging speed will still leave a lot to be desired. In other words, the charging speed of the new series will see a 4W bump, which will total 27W in the Pro model.

Although the wired charging in the Google Pixel 8 series has been updated, the wireless charging speed remains the same. Currently, Pixel 7 Pro can charge at 23W wirelessly. In comparison, the Realme GT 3 Pro can charge at 50W wirelessly. And that is not even a flagship device as the Pixel 7 Pro.



Nonetheless, the charging speed of the Pixel 8 series remains the same. That is, you can get up to 23W in wireless charging mode. But do note that you need to use the proprietary wireless solution to get that speed. With a Qi wireless, the speed is capped at 12W.

Unfortunately, the news about battery capacity isn’t as positive. Before getting into the battery capacity details, let’s look back at the Pixel 7 lineup. The regular Pixel 7 has a 4270 mAh battery, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 4926 mAh cell.



On the Pixel 8 series, you will get a 4485 mAh battery on the regular model and 4950 mAh in the Pro model. That means the regular model saw a 215 mAh bump, while the pro saw only a 24 mAh bump. However, as Google Tensor G3, the chipset of the series, aims to be highly efficient, we could possibly see better battery life out of the devices.

Alongside battery capacity and charging speed, the inside source shared additional details about the Pixel 8 series. Let’s go through each of them:

After switching to semi-custom Tensor chips on Pixel 6 series, Google chose Broadcom as a WiFi and Bluetooth combo chips partner. The Pixel 6 came with the flagship-grade BCM4389 chipset, which offered WiFi 6E standard. Google utilized the same chipset for the Pixel 7 lineup.

However, with the Pixel 8, Google has opted for BCM4398. This is an upgraded chipset that has support for WiFi. And the good news is that both the standard phone and the Pro version have the same chipset.



The new WiFi standard brings better latency, speeds, and reliability. And the great part is that the WiFi 7 is backward compatible with the old standards. That means the new Google Pixel 8 devices will not have any issues with wireless networks or connections.

UWB (Ultra-wideband) is a relatively new technology. It enables exceptionally precise measurement of the distance between the devices. A perfect example of products utilizing this tech would be Apple AirTag. AirTag can navigate the user with UWB-enabled iPhone right to its location.

Now, UWB is not something that will be new with the Pixel 8 series. Google introduced it with the Pixel 6 lineup. However, it was exclusive to the Pro model. We saw the same happen to the Pixel 7 series. And the feature is notably missing in the non-Pro version of the Pixel 8.

If you take a look at the past Pixel devices, you will notice that the phones are not that easy to get hold of. According to Google, the Pixel devices are officially available in just 17 countries. And the case for Google Pixel Fold is even worse. In comparison, Apple officially offers its iPhone in 139 countries. That’s a massive difference.



However, with Google Pixel 8 series, you could get the Pixel phones in more regions. To be exact, Google will likely add official support for Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, and Portugal. Even with the addition of these countries, the total number would only reach 21, which is still relatively limited.

With this new batch of information, it’s quite evident that Google wants to offer the full flagship-grade experience with the Pixel 8 series. Better battery life, better-than-average charging speeds, and faster wireless connectivity are crucial elements for a flagship device.

Also, if you missed our past coverages, the Pixel 8 lineup will come with better displays and an improved camera setup. Moreover, Google is gearing up the Tensor G3 chipset to be highly competitive. So, if the phones have the right pricing, they could definitely be great picks for the money. We just need to wait for the launch event to know whether that will be the case or not.

