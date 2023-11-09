Should You Install iOS 17 Beta On Your iPhone Right Now Or Wait For The Final Build? – Wccftech

iOS 17 was announced back in June at Apple’s WWDC event alongside a plethora of other software updates. The platform will be available on all compatible iPhone models sometime next year, but there are no official dates decided as of yet. Currently, iOS 17 rests in the beta phase, with Apple releasing updates regularly to make sure it launches without any hiccups. If you want to try and test out iOS 17 on your iPhone, you can easily download and install a developer or a public beta build right now – but should you?

As mentioned earlier, iOS 17 will be available to the general public in the second half of September, after Apple is ready to release the iPhone 15 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 9. Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 to developers last week with new features and changes that will be part of the final build. Every update comes with improved stability and new features that you can try out ahead of the final launch. Additionally, the company has also released updated public beta builds of iOS 17. The real question that you should be asking is if you should install it on your iPhone right now or wait for the final build.

iOS 17 is a major update as it brings a boatload of new front-facing features to the table. For instance, iOS 17 will include a new StandBy mode for iPhone 14 Pro models that turns your smartphone into a smart display for your nightstand. It also comes with Interactive Widgets, allowing you to control the contents of an app without opening it. AirDrop is also seeing major improvements alongside the new Journal app for content creators. If you download and install iOS 17 right now, you will have first-hand experience using the platform before the general public.

iOS 17 is well ahead in its beta cycle, and the stability and reliability issues have been improved a lot since its announcement. You can install the beta update (developer or public beta) right now and use it until the final build is available. The process to install iOS 17 beta on your iPhone is quite simple and does not require your notebook or any third-party software. You can follow our detailed guide on how to install iOS 17 on your iPhone.

The update is now equipped with most of the features that Apple announced on stage but still misses a few which will be available at launch. Henceforth, if there is a specific feature that you want to test, be sure to check if it has been integrated into the latest beta updates. If you are planning to install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone, be advised that the platform still houses a bevy of bugs that might tarnish your hands-on experience. Additionally, iOS 17 launch is merely a month away, and we would recommend you wait for the final build to hit the handsets officially,

If you are keen on downloading and installing iOS 17 on your iPhone, we would advise you to install it on a device that you do not use as your daily driver. This is because beta updates sometimes do not play nice with the device and might cause issues that could be independent of each user. Henceforth, installing the final build would make more sense in this regard. Lastly, since the beta builds are crawling with bugs, it might hurt the battery life of your iPhone, You might experience sudden drops in battery, or your device getting too hot without putting a strain on the processor.

All in all, if you are an average user, we would recommend you wait for the final build of iOS 17 to arrive. However, if you are a developer and want to test the latest update against your software, then you can download the beta. If you are a developer looking to test the platform and report bugs and issues to Apple, then we would recommend you install iOS 17 beta on your iPhone. Additionally, if you are a public beta tester and just looking into the operating system and what it has to offer, we would advise you to install it on a secondary device.

Apple will continue to release new and updated beta versions of iOS 17 to developers and public beta testers until it releases the Release Candidate build. Once the final version is out, update it, and your developer and public beta status will be ended. Additionally, not all features that Apple announced on stage will be part of the initial release. The company will release the sixth developer beta of iOS 17 sometime this week, so be sure to stick around for more details on the subject.

