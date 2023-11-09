‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3: What to Expect – Hulu

July 26, 2023
“Murder can be a real showstopper,” at least that’s the tagline for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.
Just like Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building, Season 2 left fans on a major cliffhanger. Who murdered Ben Glenroy (only moments after Charles threatened him, might we add)? Can the show go on?
If you’ve spent the last year in “crime junkie mode,” analyzing the last episode of Season 2 while anxiously awaiting Season 3 — you’re not alone. Comedy and murder mystery fans alike can’t get enough of this hit Hulu Original series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. And, not to brag, but the show was just nominated for 11 Emmys.
Season 3 of Only Murders premieres Tuesday, August 8, exclusively on Hulu. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.
It’s no mystery — the first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building S3 premieres Tuesday, August 8. Then stream new episodes of the Emmy®-nominated series every Tuesday throughout the season.
*WARNING: Spoilers ahead — read at your own risk!*
A mysterious murder strikes the Arconia crew yet again and we couldn’t be more excited about it.
Season 2 ended with Charles’ acting partner, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), collapsing to his death on stage during opening night of Charles and Oliver’s new theater production.
Charles confronts Ben just before the curtains rise, threatening him to leave “her” alone because he knows what Ben did. Now three questions remain:
With the help of co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our favorite true crime trio tries to crack their trickiest murder mystery yet. Can they find Ben’s killer while salvaging their show? Get ready for a thrilling mix of mystery, suspense, and comedy as the curtains rise on a brand new season of Only Murders in the Building.
So many episodes, so little time before Only Murders returns for its highly anticipated third season. Need a quick refresher on everything that’s happened so far? Rewatch these important episodes before the new season premieres.
In S1, E1 “True Crime,” we meet Mabel, Charles, and Oliver for the very first time and learn about how their unlikely friendship came to be. Rewatch the episode that started it all to recall in later episodes.
A murder mystery is solved in S1, E7 “The Boy from 6B,” but it’s not the murder case you think it is (hint: it’s related to Theo and Teddy Dimas).
Do you remember who murdered Tim Kono? S1, E10 “Open and Shut” may help jog your memory.
S2 of Only Murders in the Building introduced us to a slew of guest stars, including Tina Fey as “Cinda,” Cara Delevinge as “Alice,” Amy Ryan as “Jan,” Jane Lynch as “Sazz,” and Amy Schumer as, well, Amy Schumer.
Is the “her” Charles is referring to at the very end of S2 his new love interest, Joy? Maybe it’s Mable? Or, possibly, he’s referring to his beloved “stepdaughter,” Lucy? Just in case it’s the latter, re-watch S2, E4 for a refresher on Charles and Lucy’s relationship.
S2, E10 of Only Murders not only wraps up Season 2. It also foreshadows everything to come in Season 3. If you only have time to rewatch one episode, let it be “I Know Who Did It.”
