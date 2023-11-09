Bryan Cranston Has Emotional Response To Movie Being Removed … – Screen Rant

Bryan Cranston has an emotional response to his film, The One and Only Ivan, being among the many titles removed from Disney+’s content library.

Bryan Cranston has an emotional response to the news that his movie, The One and Only Ivan, will be removed from Disney+'s content library. Cranston's film was among dozens of original TV shows and movies that Disney announced will be removed from Disney+ and Hulu by May 26. The One and Only Ivan premiered in April 2020, and is based on the book of the same name by Katherine Applegate, following Ivan the gorilla (Sam Rockwell) on his quest for freedom after being adopted as an infant by circus ringmaster Mack (Cranston).

Cranston took to Instagram to share his emotional response to The One and Only Ivan being removed from Disney+. The actor described how important the project was to him and how proud he was of bringing it to audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cranston concluded his statement, which can be seen below, by urging everyone to watch the movie with their families before it "disappears forever."

The One and Only Ivan is not the only project leaving Disney+. Like many of the original movies and TV shows being removed, though, The One and Only Ivan was exclusive to Disney+, meaning it can't be found anywhere else after it's removed. There's not much that cast and crews of these titles can do besides hope the shows and movies get made into DVDs or picked up by other streamers. As Cranston mentioned, for some of these projects, the purge means they may never be seen again.

Disney announced plans to remove content from Disney+ and Hulu and canceling others during a recent earnings call as a cost-cutting method. As a result, many of these canceled series, including Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, were among the cut projects. In total, 40 series were removed across Disney+ and Hulu, as well as several original movies. The One and Only Ivan had nearly three years on the platform, while projects like Willow and Darby and the Dead were only on the streamer for a mere six months before disappearing.

While this is a cost-saving measure, some are curious about how it saves Disney money. Shows and movies that already premiered can't be used as tax write-offs, meaning it seems the primary thing the studio is saving money on is not having to continue paying workers residuals for keeping the content on its platforms. Considering the ongoing WGA strike, this move to avoid paying already low residuals is bound to receive criticism. Additionally, The One and Only Ivan's star's post shows how personally these removals are impacting cast and crews as they see their work disappear too quickly.

Source: Bryan Cranston/Instagram

