Apple iPhone 15 Pro Titanium Sold Out for Months in China – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Is ESG on Its Way to the Graveyard?

Canada’s CMHC Eyes C$8.5 Billion Bond Sale as Soon as Next Week

Mexico Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged While Hinting at Cut

Powell Says Fed to Be Careful, Won’t Hesitate to Hike If Needed

El-Erian Says Credit Risk Will Replace Interest-Rate Risk as 2024’s ‘Big Fear’

MGM Resorts Joins Caesars in Reaching Deal With Las Vegas Workers

AllianceBernstein Offers Banks Funding in Return for Clients

Billionaire Drahi’s Altice to Seek Bids Next Month for Key Assets

Google Only Improves Products Under Pressure, US Argues

Arm Tumbles as Smartphone Slump Weighs on Revenue Outlook

OpenAI Seeks to Gather Data From More Languages and Cultures

The Humane Ai Pin Launches Its Campaign to Replace Phones

JPMorgan Is Discussing Its Generative AI Projects With Regulators

Joe Manchin Says He Won’t Run for Reelection in Blow to Democrats

EU Says UAE to Curb Key Exports to Russia Used in War in Ukraine

Goldman Hires Credit Suisse Bankers in Middle East Wealth Drive

The Ex-Goldman Partner Singing and Dancing About Her Retirement

‘Planet Omega’ Pop-Up in New York Shows Watches Worn by Elvis, JFK

QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU

China’s ‘Lie-Flat’ Youth Start a New Trend Underground

S&P 500’s Hot Winning Streak Is Rather Cold

Adam Neumann Is So Good at This

America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends

The Goldilocks Economy Feels Just Right, But the Bears Always Show Up

US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes

With Hollywood Strikes Over, TV Networks Race to Salvage Their Season

US Economy Scores Low on New Index Measuring Nation’s Well-Being

The First Commercial Carbon-Sucking Facility in the US Opens in California

Canada Is Near Plan to Limit Emissions From Oil and Gas Sector

South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts

Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Failed Crypto Lender Celsius Network Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy

BlackRock Filing Spurs Ether Rally as ETF Bets Fire Up Crypto

Galaxy’s Novogratz Says No Crypto Rules Before 2024 Election, Expected Bitcoin ETF Approval

An attendee holds the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro at an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Three things you need to know today:

source