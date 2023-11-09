Artemis II – NASA

Four astronauts will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on NASA's path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. The 10-day flight will test NASA's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts.

Artemis II builds on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I in 2022, and will demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed on deep space missions. The Artemis II flight test will be NASA’s first mission with crew aboard the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft and will pave the way to land the first woman on the Moon on Artemis III.

First Artemis Flight With Crew Important Step on Long-term Return to the Moon, Missions to Mars

Astronauts on their first flight aboard NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft will venture around the Moon. Their mission will be to confirm all of the spacecraft’s systems operate as designed with crew aboard in the actual environment of deep space.

Artemis II Water Deluge Test

First Artemis Crew Trains for Mission Around Moon

NASA Prepares Artemis II Moon Rocket Core Stage for Final Assembly Phase

Life Encapsulated: Inside NASA’s Orion for Artemis II Moon Mission

Artemis II SLS Rocket Booster Segments Arrive to Kennedy Space Center

The commander, the pilot, and the mission specialists heading to the Moon on Artemis II.

The systems and facilities that assemble and launch rockets and spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis missions.

The Artemis II mission will launch the crew of four astronauts from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Block 1 configuration of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

During the Artemis II mission, the crew will assess the performance of the life support systems necessary to generate breathable air and remove the carbon dioxide and water vapor produced when the astronauts breathe, talk, or exercise. The crew will also test the systems during exercise periods, where the crew’s metabolic rate is the highest, and a sleep period, where the crew’s metabolic rate is the lowest.

The Artemis II flight test will pave the way to land the first woman and next man on the Moon on Artemis III.

