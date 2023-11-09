Most Popular Action Movies on Netflix in 2022 – What's on Netflix



The action movies that dominated the top 10s throughout 2022.

by Kasey Moore

Netflix added a slew of action movies in 2022, and below, we’ll be looking at which ones performed the best in the daily Netflix top 10s and took home the most points around the globe.

This list was sourced from our partner, FlixPatrol, who grabs the daily top 10s in dozens of regions every day.

By assigning points to shows and movies in the top 10s, we can add them all up at the end of the year to see which shows and movies performed best.

It’s worth noting that points don’t equate to viewership but indicate how popular a show or movie is over time.

Globally, The Gray Man took home the most points, and it shouldn’t come as much surprise with the Ryan Gosling/Chris Evans action thriller getting a limited theatrical release and being the fourth most-watched movie (in terms of hours watched within 28 days) of all time as of the time of writing.

Red Notice, which debuted in November 2021, also continued strong performance throughout 2022 in the Netflix movie top 10s.

The first non-English language movie to feature in the top global 10s is RRR, the Indian movie that almost certainly looks to be sweeping international award seasons coming up.

Zoning in on the United States specifically, we can see that The Man From Toronto, unlike globally, managed to pip The Gray Man to the top spot here.

Elsewhere, the Sony movie Bullet Train, which came to Netflix US as part of the first window deal with the distributor, took home a huge amount of points in the States.

What’s been your favorite action movie you’ve seen on Netflix over the past year? Let us know in the comments down below.

