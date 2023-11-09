Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Version Gets Update – GameRant

Avalanche Software issues a new update for the PlayStation 5 version of Hogwarts Legacy that addresses a variety of issues.

Hogwarts Legacy‘s PS5 version has received its first major post-launch update, addressing a variety of issues with the open world Harry Potter game. Shortly after launch, Hogwarts Legacy on PC and Xbox Series X/S received an update to tackle some bugs and various other problems, but the PS5 version was left out of the equation for unknown reasons. While PS5 gamers had to wait a little longer than their PC and Xbox counterparts, the update is available to them now.

Hogwarts Legacy update 01.000.004 is available to download for PS5 owners right now. The update fixes some of the game’s connectivity problems with the Wizarding World portal and WB Games server, as well as a bugged trophy. Prior to the update, some players trying to unlock all of Hogwarts Legacy‘s trophies were running into an issue where they were unable to get the Collector’s Edition trophy, but those problems should now be resolved.

Various other issues have also been addressed in the new Hogwarts Legacy update for PS5. Owl Mail failing to give players their next mission should no longer be an issue after downloading the update, and the problems with saved games should also be fixed. And while this update was primarily for the PlayStation 5 version of the game, it should be noted that the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy has also been updated to improve its performance and stability on that platform.

Looking ahead, there will likely be many more Hogwarts Legacy updates, especially once the game comes to more platforms. Hogwarts Legacy is only available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at the time of this writing, with Avalanche Software delaying the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game to April 4 and the Switch port not coming until July 25. These versions of Hogwarts Legacy will likely come with their own share of issues that will need addressed, but in the meantime, Avalanche will continue improving the currently-available version of the game.

Unfortunately for those wanting some more substantial updates for the game, like premium DLC expansions, Avalanche has confirmed that there are no plans for Hogwarts Legacy DLC at the time of this writing. However, considering the massive sales success the game has been since even before its launch, one has to imagine that Hogwarts Legacy DLC will at least be considered.

Build Version – 1121649

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements primarily for PS5.

Bug Fixes:

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming April 4 and a Switch port dropping July 25.

