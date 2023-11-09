BFFs: Old & New Google Pixel Phones Hang Out 06/23/2023 – MediaPost Communications

Username

A 14-year-old Google Pixel phone discusses old times with a new Google Pixel 7 Pro in a new ad.

In the spot, created in-house, the new phone is accommodating to the old one, offering to unblur the elder’s photos and not tell anyone. The old phone then rattles off the new one’s features: “Astrophotography mode, Call Assist, 30x Zoom. You can do so many things I may never be able to.” The older phone also confesses it’s jealous of the newer one’s AI.

As the older phone talks about its credentials, its battery gives out, prompting the new one to say, “Somebody get a lightening charger!”

The message is clear: Google’s phones not only sport the latest technology, but also last a long time.

