Deals: Apple's 512GB M1 iMac Drops to Record Low Price of … – MacRumors

Amazon is kicking off the new year with a fresh discount on Apple’s M1 iMac. You can get the 8-core GPU/512GB model for $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is an all-time low price on this version of the 24-inch iMac, and only Amazon has the deal. It’s available in Pink, Blue, and Green, although Green’s delivery estimates have already dropped into February.

The M1 iMacs launched in 2021 and compared to the previous generation 21.5-inch model, the new models offer up to 85 faster CPU performance, up to 2x faster GPU performance, and up to 3x faster machine learning. They also come with color-matched accessories with custom colors for the keyboard, Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, power cord, and Lightning to USB-C cable.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

