Apple's iPad Mini is $99 off right now at Amazon – Engadget

If you're looking to buy a small tablet you can carry with you everywhere, the 64GB Apple iPad Mini is back to its all-time low price of $400 at Amazon. That's $99, or 20 percent, less than what you'd pay if you buy directly from Apple and $69 lower than its list price at Amazon over the past few days. The pink, purple and space gray variants are all discounted at the moment, so you have quite a few options to choose from. And if you need more storage, you can also get the 256GB iPad Mini for $550. While that's not quite the lowest price we've seen for the model on the website, that's still $99 less than its retail price.

In our review, we said the tablet was really more of an iPad Air Mini, because Apple gave it an "all-screen" Liquid Retina design, a TouchID-capable top button, a USB-C port for charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It was a significant redesign for the tablet, which stayed mostly the same its previous iterations. The fact that it has USB-C for charging and that it works with the second-gen Apple Pencil also means you can use your accessories with it if you have already another iPad that supports them.

In addition, we praised the iPad Mini for having a 12-megapixel ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. That allows the camera to automatically zoom and pan to follow you around during video calls, so the person on the other end can still see you while you're moving. Overall, we found the device's performance to be solid and even called it the best small tablet available when it was released in 2021. It's been a while since then, but the device remains a great option even if it's not as powerful as the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.

Shop iPad mini deals at Amazon

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

A team from Cornell University fitted a pair of eyeglasses with a tiny sonar system to demonstrate how the technology can track the body's movement via acoustic signals.

Amazon reportedly plans to remove the Android core from its Fire TVs, smart displays and other devices. Inside sources, job listings and other materials support Amazon’s alleged move to a new Linux-based operating system codenamed ‘Vega.’

The Spotify TV app has been revamped to make the user experience of streaming more enjoyable when you’re not using your phone.

Sennheiser’s smallest Ambeo soundbar does a better job with Dolby Atmos than the Sonos Beam, but it costs $300 more.

Reverb has refurbished Native Instruments Maschine MK3 units on sale for half off the sticker price: $299 (down from $599). The device is friendly to beginner and advanced beatmakers, providing music-making software and hardware in one package.

Humane AI officially revealed its AI Pin wearable on Thursday, with orders chipping in early 2024.

The Steam Deck OLED is the facetuned, photoshopped, spit-shined version of Valve’s handheld, featuring an updated display, faster charging, improved antennas, better thermals and smoother haptics.

The Steam Deck OLED is a thorough refresh of a machine that’s not even two years old. At the same time, Valve is also adjusting the configuration of its entry-level model, making it a far more compelling option.

The PS5 Slim is starting to pop up at retailers in the US and Canada. You can pick up a bundle that includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Teenage Engineering's Field series is a family of different recording devices. Each has a purpose on its own, but the idea is that they work better together. The question is, do they?

Here's a list of the best microSD cards you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

What the Golf just got a free update inspired by the classic multiplayer whodunnit Among Us. The update features 35 new levels and is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade.

A bundle of four Blink security cameras, including two Outdoor 4 units, has dropped to $140 for Amazon Prime members.

We'll help you find the best gifts for coffee lovers this year. From insulated mugs to cold brew kits, we have gift ideas for all levels of caffeine consumption.

Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.

We've rounded up our list of the best cooking gifts for home chefs, foodies and everyone in between who likes to cook. Shop our picks, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

Prime Members will still get exclusive deals in-store and online.

While its creator didn't delve into the specific reasons for Omegle's shutdown, he admitted that "some people misused [the service], including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes."

VPNs are not a one-size-fits-all security solution. Instead, they’re just one part of keeping your data private and secure. We tested out nine of the best VPNs available now to help you choose the best one for your needs.

The biggest news stories this morning: HP Spectre Fold review, Amazon Prime now comes with discounted access to One Medical health services, Samsung made its own generative AI model.

Subscribe to our two newsletters:

– A weekly roundup of our favorite tech deals

– A daily dose of the news you need

Please enter a valid email address

Please select a newsletter

By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

source