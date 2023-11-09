Amazon Echo buying guide: Find out which smart speaker is right for … – About Amazon

With a voice assistant, good audio quality, and a host of smart features, the Echo paved the way for a shift in how we use tech in our home. And, since then, the Echo family has only grown quite a bit. On May 17, Amazon unveiled four new Echo devices, giving customers even more options to access Alexa both at home and on the go.

Given the fact that there are now so many Echo options out there, you might be wondering which is best for your wants or needs. Maybe you’re shopping for one new Echo, or perhaps you’re looking to mix and match different devices throughout your home. No matter what you’re looking for, or why, below is a list of some of the most popular and newest Echo smart speakers and what makes each one great.

With a voice assistant, good audio quality, and a host of smart features, the Echo paved the way for a shift in how we use tech in our home. And, since then, the Echo family has only grown quite a bit. On May 17, Amazon unveiled four new Echo devices, giving customers even more options to access Alexa both at home and on the go.

Given the fact that there are now so many Echo options out there, you might be wondering which is best for your wants or needs. Maybe you’re shopping for one new Echo, or perhaps you’re looking to mix and match different devices throughout your home. No matter what you’re looking for, or why, below is a list of some of the most popular and newest Echo smart speakers and what makes each one great.

Echo Pop is a completely new form factor with a front-facing directional speaker, which delivers full sound and access to Alexa for just $39.99.

Its compact design is perfect for a dorm room, apartment, or if you’re simply looking to add Alexa to more rooms in your home. In addition to the familiar Charcoal and Glacier White, Echo Pop comes in two all-new color options—Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal.

Packing even more value into its small size, Echo Pop also supports eero Built-in, which means it can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing eero Wi-Fi network.

The Amazon Echo Dot is the smallest Echo, but that doesn’t mean that it’s lacking in features. No matter which Echo you go with, you can access the same Alexa features, such as voice control, music streaming, smart home control, and more.

This compact and affordable device is great for smaller areas around the home like in the bathroom or bedside table. In fact, because of its low price, the Echo Dot is perfect for those who want an Echo in multiple rooms of the home, allowing them to control their smart home devices and find out information from the web wherever they are.

There are a few variations of the Echo Dot, including the Echo Dot Kids Edition, which has a kid-friendly design and parental controls—and the Echo Dot with Clock, which makes it easy to check the time with a bright LED display on the side.

The Amazon Echo steps things up a little, largely in terms of audio quality and a slightly larger footprint that the Echo Dot. The Echo is still perfectly capable of acting as a digital assistant and controlling your smart home devices, but its improved sound quality means that it’s also great for listening to music. The Echo also has an optional subwoofer attachment, if you’re looking to up the sound quality—and it also supports Dolby Audio for even higher-end sound.

If you’re really into high-end listening, then it’s worth considering the Amazon Echo Studio. The Echo Studio is a premium Echo speaker, with studio-quality audio that rivals some of the more expensive music systems. It has five strategically-positioned speakers in a single device: one woofer, three mid-range speakers, and one tweeter. It also has a built-in eight-microphone array for better voice recognition.

The Echo Show 5 is the most popular Echo Show device. This next-generation Echo Show 5 features a sleek new look and a speaker system that has been completely rearchitected to provide double the bass of the previous generation and clearer sound for enjoying entertainment such as music, Audible audiobooks, video content, or podcasts. Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids also include the AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a reengineered microphone array.

The new Echo Show 5 Kids includes all the same hardware improvements as the Echo Show 5 but with a space-themed galaxy design, and kid-friendly Alexa responses, jokes, homework help, and explicit lyric filtering.

Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, a suite of parental controls, and includes one year of Amazon Kids+, the only kid-focused subscription with thousands of ad-free and kid-friendly audiobooks, videos, Alexa skills, and more.

The Echo Show 10 steps things up a little in terms of features. Like the Echo Show 8, the Echo Show 10 features a built-in a screen for visuals, and also has something that other Echo options don’t have: the ability to move. That’s right, the Echo Show 10 can pan and zoom its camera around the room thanks to its motorized base. This allows it to see you no matter where you are in the room, making video calls or hands-free voice control possible from any angle. You can even use it as a security camera.

The Echo Show 10 is perfect for those who want one of the most advanced Echo options on the market, but it’s also great for those who want the Echo Show 8 in their kitchen but don’t always stand in one place while using voice commands.

The Echo Show 15 features a full HD 15.6” smart display with Alexa and Fire TV already built in so you can tune into your favorite shows and movies from Disney+, YouTube TV, and Paramount+. This device is ideal for those wanting a kitchen TV—but, of course, it can be used anywhere in your home or office.

When you’re not using this device to stream movies and TV episodes, or to manage your smart home, you can use it as a photo frame by displaying artwork or your own photos. This device also offers fully customizable widgets, including shared calendars, personal sticky notes, and to-do lists.

Echo Buds are wireless earbuds with rich, balanced sound that make it easy to bring Alexa wherever you go. Alexa can help cue music, resume your podcast, pick up where you left off in your Audible audiobook, set a reminder, or make a call, leaving your hands free.

Echo Buds feature high-quality audio and a lightweight, semi-in-ear design so you can stay connected to your surroundings while listening to music or taking phone calls. They’re sweat-resistant, with a battery that provides up to five hours of music playback per charge, up to 20 total hours with a fully charged case, and up to two hours after a 15-minute charge.

Next, check out the cool things you may not know Alexa can do.

source