Native macOS WhatsApp App Is Finally Available To Download – Wccftech

For the longest time, macOS users have been wanting the native Apple Silicon app for WhatsApp, and Meta was slow on that. Sure, the company did a limited beta run where some users could try the app out, but it was never widely available. That changes today because the beta app is now available on the company’s website and is ready for people to download and try out.

One thing to note is that the app is still in the beta stage, so some functionality might be broken. Still, WABetaInfo has reported that the app is available to download from the website, and you can now go ahead and install it on your macOS system with M1 or M2.

The source also reveals that WhatsApp for macOS is built using Mac Catalyst, allowing you to fully utilize all the potential you can and have an unparalleled experience. You are no longer emulating the app through a different source. In other words, you don’t need Rosetta in order to use the app.



Aside from being a completely native app, you can also see that it follows the design guidelines of macOS, making it more in line with the rest of the system apps. WhatsApp for macOS with support for M1 and M2 is currently available to download through the official website. Once you have downloaded the app, all you need to do is install it, run the app, scan the QR code, and you are good to go.

This is definitely the right step, as it will make the overall WhatsApp experience on macOS even better. You will be able to use the app with the full potential of the macOS, more specifically – Apple Silicon, and will not run into any weird glitches or slowdowns.

