Here is How Shiba Inu Evolves into a Serious Blockchain Contender – The Crypto Basic

Shiba Inu, initially a meme coin, is now evolving into a serious blockchain contender with the launch of Shibarium.

The Shibarium blockchain is a Layer 2 network for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Amid the hype surrounding its recent launch, CoinRabbit, a crypto lending protocol, has spotlighted the layer-2 network, highlighting its attractive benefits.

The Shibarium blockchain has been in the works for some time, with a beta version released for testing earlier this year, and the live version started running in August. The Shibarium developers have stated that the network’s main focus is on gaming applications, particularly as the non-fungible token (NFT) sector, which continues to grow.

Adding to its list of advantages, Shibarium’s integration of Layer 2 technology is set to significantly enhance throughput, enabling seamless scalability for the project. While precise details on the boost in transaction speed are yet to be revealed, the expectation is that users can look forward to considerably faster transactions compared to traditional Layer 1 solutions.

Shibarium provides a platform for developers to unleash their creativity by building innovative Decentralized Applications (DApps) within its ecosystem. It offers an expansive SHIB metaverse, inviting users to embark on journeys through immersive digital realms. Additionally, ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX), enhances liquidity options for users within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The Future of Shiba Inu and Shibarium

The launch of Shibarium represents a significant milestone for Shiba Inu. It enhances the scalability and utility of the network and helps position Shiba Inu as a serious project in the blockchain space, shedding its meme coin tag.

As Shibarium continues gaining momentum, seeing how it impacts the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the broader blockchain space will be interesting. With its focus on gaming applications and its potential to enhance scalability and reduce transaction fees, Shibarium could be a game-changer for Shiba Inu and its community.

