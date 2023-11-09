Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 24: Grab your favorite skin – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 24: Free Fire is a game that is constantly in motion. The developers of this ever-evolving game are always working on something new and bringing fun additions to the game. Yesterday, multiple new events were announced as a part of the FFWS event taking place in Bangkok. Players can participate in events such as Match Challenge, Fight as One, Pick’in Win, and more. And all of them will give you some cool rewards as well. But if you don’t want to grind for them and get it now, we have redeem codes that can get you some rare and premium in-game items. Read on to know how to claim them.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter released a schedule to help players who are struggling to keep up with the event schedule of the game. In a tweet, it said, “Dive into the beach party vibes with the #BeachParty collection and make a stylish entrance with the return of the Pegasus Skywing. Even if you’re not a fan of the heat, don’t miss out on the sizzling rewards, including the Lucky MP5”.

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

FFIC33NTEUKA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

U8S47JGJH5MG

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

FF9MJ31CXKRG

3IBBMSL7AK8G

ZZATXB24QES8

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on ‘OK’.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71687571143188

source