How to get Mario pipes crosshair in Valorant? – Sportskeeda

The developers at Riot Games have come up with updates to the crosshair system in Valorant at almost regular intervals. This has led to the game having an immensely flexible crosshair design system that enables endless possibilities. Players can choose to go down the creative path or get a crosshair as simple as the Max Payne reticule.

One of the newest and quirkiest crosshairs that the community has come up with is the Mario Pipes crosshair. It is most definitely not a crosshair for competitive gaming but can surely be used for a fun gaming session. Valorant already has a plethora of options when it comes to crafting a crosshair according to the player’s preference.

Players from the worldwide community have regularly come back to play for a variety of reasons. From the exhilarating modes of matchmaking to the diverse in-game customization options, a lot of reasons can be attributed to the game’s success.

Riot Games has been making headway with the game’s community for the regular updates they’ve been providing. This has made the players come back for more as the devs make sure that they can enjoy the game without any hiccups.

The 4.05 Patch introduces players to the new crosshair code feature, which allows players to convert their personal crosshairs into a single line of code. It can be shared with and adopted by other players as well. The community has had quite a lot of fun and has come up with a lot of amazing crosshair designs with this feature ever since.

From Shuriken to the Pokeball crosshair, the community has come up with some of the most unique crosshair designs known to FPS gamers. A lot of amazing and absurd crosshairs are available on the internet that are sure to grab the attention of Valorant players.

Valorant players can easily adopt the Mario Pipes crosshair by copying the code below and importing it into their game profile:

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Players can opt to modify this crosshair further based on their preferences.

Mario has been one of the most popular pop culture video game characters over the years. He is the titular character of the Mario franchise and the mascot of Nintendo, the Japanese video game company. He was created by a Japanese video game designer, Shigeru Miyamoto, and has appeared in over 200 video games since then.

He is characterized as a short Italian plumber who lives in the Mushroom Kingdom. His adventures mainly revolve around rescuing Princess Peach from the villain, Bowser. He has access to a lot of power-ups that give him different abilities and eases his journey to rescue the Princess.

Mario’s likeness has appeared on a variety of merchandise and has also inspired a considerable amount of unofficial media. Mario is the best-selling video game franchise of all time, with more than 750 million units sold worldwide. Valorant players may adopt this crosshair and may pay homage to the colossal franchise.

