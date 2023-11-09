Google leaked Google's flagship Pixel 8 Pro, again – The Verge

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Continuing the storied tradition of Google’s Pixel devices being some of the most-leaked hardware ever, the as-yet-unannounced Pixel 8 Pro has popped up on a Google Store page. @Android_Setting on Twitter / X pointed out the image on a page promoting Google’s subscriptions and services (Pixel Pass is not among them), showing a man taking a call on a Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain.
Sure, the device looks like the renders and images that have already leaked, including from a supposed internal Google video, but how can we be sure it’s that phone in that color? In a win for accessibility, the tipster notes that the image’s alt-text description removes all doubt, reading, “A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain.”
We’ll zoom in so you can get a good look.
The design in the image matches the leaks, with a glass oval covering the rear cameras that are still protruding in a bar design similar to other recent Pixel phones. The leak doesn’t tell us anything about what’s inside the phone. Still, we’ve heard plenty about those already, covering the specs, screen and RAM, camera hardware, and some potential new software features like Video Unblur.
As for Google’s leaky history when it comes to hardware, my colleague Sean Hollister already broke it down while covering a Pixel 7A leak ahead of this year’s I/O event:
Seriously: we called the Pixel 4 the most-leaked phone ever — and that was after multiple Russian-speaking bloggers obtained the Pixel 3 XL. The Nexus 4 was fully reviewed before it was ever announced. The Pixel 4A and Pixel 5 leaked like a sieve, and Google itself tipped the 6A in a coloring book, not unlike how it accidentally revealed the Nexus 5 in a YouTube video. The Pixel 6 got unboxed, and the Pixel 6 Pro even got a teardown before the phone launched. It’s not hard to see why Google tends to tease its gadgets early now.
Now all we need is a video of Giannis Antetokounmpo using one and we’ll be ready for the Pixel 8 launch event.
/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.
The Verge is a vox media network
© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Google leaked Google's flagship Pixel 8 Pro, again – The Verge
By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.