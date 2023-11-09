Apple's M3 MacBooks might not arrive this year – The Verge

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

According to a post from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it’s looking more likely that Apple won’t launch its line of M3-powered MacBooks “before the end of this year.”

While there haven’t been any solid rumors about when Apple will launch its first laptops with next-generation chips, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last month that Apple could introduce its M3 chip to “entry-level” Macs during an October launch event.

Reports suggest that Apple could put its M3 chip, which is expected to feature a more efficient 3nm process, in a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops, and a Mac Mini. Gurman believes that we could see all of these new products over the course of the next year.

It wouldn’t be that surprising if Apple decided to push out the launch of its MacBooks. Last year, Apple skipped over new Mac launches during its October event and waited until January to reveal the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. But since Kuo specifically mentions MacBooks in his post, that might not rule out a new iMac for a fall 2023 launch.

