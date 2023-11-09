Google Chrome will stop working on these Windows PC from next … – Economic Times

Thursday, 09 Nov, 2023
The Tata Group’s acquisition of Wistron’s manufacturing facility, which will make it the first Indian firm to assemble iPhones, is worth a total $750 million inclusive of debt, said people with knowledge of the matter. Both sides signed the takeover deal on Wednesday, they said.
India has edged out Mainland China to become the most represented country in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024 for the first time ever, reflecting its higher education system’s rising prominence amid steps taken towards increasing research output, academic recognition and internationalization.
The independent directors of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) have written to regulators such as RBI, Sebi and the insurance watchdog, levelling allegations of fraud and other breaches against the Burman family, which had made an open offer in September to acquire control of the company.
‘Richest self-made woman’ Radha Vembu’s Zoho stake is mired in a multi-billion-dollar divorce fight
Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Poised for growth, but valuations may play spoilsport
Ola Electric’s pre-IPO rejig: Bhavish Aggarwal reconstitutes board; shuffles finance leadership
Maruti is bulking up on SUVs, profitability. What’s fuelling this? An ear-to-the-ground game plan.
4 insights to kick-start your day, featuring India wooing Elon Musk
Stock Radar: Breakout from falling trendline resistance makes Apollo Hospitals an attractive buy
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
10%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
35%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD
29%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
27%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
48%
OFF
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
54%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Commodities
Top Prime Articles
Top Definitions
Top Story Listing
Top Market Pages
Top Slideshow
Top Videos
Private Companies
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Worry not. You’re just a step away.
It seems like you’re already an ETPrime member with
Login using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits
Log out of your current logged-in account and log in again using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits.
To read full story, subscribe to ET Prime
₹34 per week
Billed annually at
₹2499 ₹1749
Super Saver Sale – Flat 30% Off
On ET Prime Membership
–
–
–
Subscribe Now
(Credit card mandatory)
You can cancel your subscription anytime
–
–
–
Subscribe Now
(Pay Using Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card)
₹399/month
Monthly PLAN
Billed Amount ₹399
No Trial Period
₹208/month
(Save 49%)
Yearly PLAN
Billed Amount ₹2,499
15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
₹150/month
(Save 63%)
2-Year PLAN
Billed Amount ₹3,599
15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
Quarterly
$13.99
7 Days Trial
Yearly
(Save 40.0%)
$33.99
15 Days Trial
Get ET Prime for just
₹2499 ₹1749/yr
Offer Exclusively For You
Save up to Rs. 700/-
ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat 40% Off
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Offer Exclusively For You
ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Special Offer
Upto 2500/- Off on ETPrime
Access the exclusive Economic Times stories, Editorial and Expert opinion
Offer Exclusively For You
Save up to Rs. 700/-
ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat 40% Off
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Offer Exclusively For You
ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Special Offer
Upto 2500/- Off on ETPrime
90 Days Prime access worth Rs999 unlocked for you
Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors
Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks
Get 1 Year Complimentary Subscription of TOI+ worth Rs.799/-
Stories you might be interested in