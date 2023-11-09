Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance

Microsoft (MSFT) closed the most recent trading day at $333.68, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.56, up 14.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.35 billion, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.66 per share and revenue of $211.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.89% and +6.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher within the past month. Microsoft is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Microsoft is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.47, so we one might conclude that Microsoft is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer – Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer – Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

