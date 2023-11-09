Google Pixel 8 Pro hands-on images leak – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

04 July 2023

Companies don’t like leaks, and Google has been among the most affected by leaks in recent years, to the point that it’s started pre-announcing its upcoming smartphones and other devices just to somehow stay ahead of the leak curve. And yet, it’s still constantly losing the war.

Today, a couple of images leaked on Reddit showing a Pixel 8 Pro prototype. They have since been deleted, along with the account which posted them, and that’s generally a pretty good indication that we’re not dealing with fakes here.

The Pixel 8 Pro is definitely a Pixel, judging by these images, and definitely of the Pro variety, with its three rear cameras. The design is still the iconic Pixel design with the camera ‘visor’ – or ‘huge camera island going from one side to the other’, whichever definition you like best.

This is clearly a prototype, as labeled, and it’s “for test/evaluation only”. The “product revision” field shows “husky”, a codename that is known to belong to the Pixel 8 Pro. This prototype has 12GB of Samsung-made LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS storage made by SK Hynix.

Since this is not meant to be sold, and since the Pixel 8 Pro is still in development, don’t take every detail about this device too seriously – the weird pattern on the back glass might be some sort of leak prevention (more like – leak identification, actually) code, and the color doesn’t look like something Google would do in 2023 with so little contrast between parts.

But, this should be a good indication that the Pixel 8 Pro’s design will stay close to that of its predecessor. Remember, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are only supposedly launching in October, so there’s plenty of time left to see them in more exciting leaks from now until then.

By the way, according to previously rumored information, that circular blob underneath the LED flash array is an infrared thermometer. The Pixel 8 Pro was said to come with a 6.7-inch 1,344×2,992 120 Hz OLED display, an updated 50 MP main rear camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor for the ultrawide, and the same 5x optical zoom sensor and 11 MP selfie snapper as its predecessor.

