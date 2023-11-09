Lesser-known Prime benefits – About Amazon

Lee este artículo en español.

Most people join Prime for its cornerstone benefit: fast, free delivery on millions of items. You’re probably also familiar with some of its other perks, such as exclusive access to Prime Day deals, an extensive library of digital entertainment content, and the ability to check out using Buy with Prime when shopping directly at a participating brand’s online store.

But that’s not everything a Prime membership has to offer. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. It is packed with tons of great benefits. Here are nine you may not know about:

Amazon offers a few great credit card options.

With the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, eligible Prime members earn 5% back every day on all Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases, plus rewards everywhere else you shop. Prime members also get access to exclusive financing offers and 10% back or more on select, rotating items throughout the year. For more information, go to Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.

With the Prime Store Card, eligible Prime members can get 5% back every day on Amazon.com purchases, access exclusive financing offers and 5 to 15% back or more on select, rotating items throughout the year with an Amazon Prime Store Card.

Find out more and apply.

Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy is a Prime-exclusive program where you can try on new styles and sizes before you buy them, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. You have seven days to try the items at home or return them at no cost, and we’ll only charge for the items you keep.

Another great benefit of Prime membership is access to unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos. Prime members get unlimited full-resolution photo storage as well as 5 GB of video storage. You can share full resolution photos with family and friends, and use your photos to personalize devices like your Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, and Amazon Fire tablet.

Whether you have a Kindle or you prefer to read books through the free Kindle app on another device, Prime Reading gives members access to a rotating collection of over three thousand digital books, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and more. Read best seller “Crave” by Tracy Wolff, Laura Nowlin’s #BookTok sensation “If He Had Been With Me,” or whiz through an Amazon Original Stories short by Margaret Atwood, “My Evil Mother.”

Prime Reading isn’t the only benefit for book lovers. Amazon First Reads gives members early access to download a newly released book for free every month from a curated selection of editor’s picks. See this month’s picks.

Gamers will appreciate the fact that Prime members get access to free games and in-game content at Prime Gaming every month—not to mention a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.tv. Prime members in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the UK can also play a rotating selection of free games each month on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service.

Have a house full of people who all love Prime? Amazon allows a family to share a single Prime membership among two adults, four teens, and four kids under 13. Using the Amazon Household benefit, everyone can use the benefits of Prime (like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading, for example) and the adults and teens can also use Prime to shop and make purchases.

Prime members can take advantage of Amazon Music where you can stream tunes and podcasts to your phone, Echo, or other smart device. That’s ad-free access to more than 100 million songs, thousands of playlists, and popular podcasts without a separate music or podcast subscription.

Prime members in the U.S. can enjoy a one-year Grubhub+ membership trial ($9.99 per month value), which gives you unlimited $0 delivery fees on all eligible orders over $12. You can devour this perk at hundreds of thousands of restaurants in over 4,000 cities across the country.

Not a member yet? You can join or start a 30-day free trial today. Prime also offers discounted memberships for eligible customers. Find out if you qualify for a discounted Prime membership.

Next, visit the Prime hub to explore all your Prime benefits.

