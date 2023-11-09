macOS Sonoma is available today – Apple

Text of this article

macOS Sonoma is available today

macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing a rich set of new features to the Mac that make work and play even more powerful. With macOS Sonoma, desktop widgets unlock a new way to personalize the Mac and get more done, while stunning new screen savers, big updates to video conferencing and Safari, along with optimized gaming make the Mac experience better than ever.

Widgets and Stunning Screen Savers

With macOS Sonoma, widgets can be placed right on the desktop and blend seamlessly with the wallpaper while other windows are open. Widgets also become interactive so users can complete a reminder, play or pause media, access home controls, and perform various tasks directly from the widget on their desktop. And through the magic of Continuity, users can further customize their Mac with widgets from their iPhone.

A new selection of screen savers in macOS Sonoma features slow-motion videos of beautiful locations around the world, such as the sweeping skyline of Hong Kong, the sandstone buttes of Monument Valley in Arizona, and the rolling hills of Sonoma in Northern California. And after login, the screen savers seamlessly transition to become the desktop wallpaper.

Powerful Productivity for Video Conferencing

macOS Sonoma brings enhanced video conferencing features that enable users to present and share their work more effectively within any video conferencing app. Presenter Overlay displays users in front of the content they are sharing, and Reactions allow users to share how they feel with simple hand gestures that trigger fun, frame-filling 3D effects like balloons, confetti, hearts, and more.

Enhanced Browsing with Safari

In Safari, profiles keep browsing separate between topics like work, school, and more so users can quickly switch between them. Private Browsing gets even better with added protection against some of the most advanced techniques used to track users — Private Browsing windows become locked when not in use and known trackers are blocked from loading. Safari users can also now add any website to the Dock as they would with an app, complete with a simplified toolbar and notifications for an app-like experience.

An Immersive Gaming Experience

With the power of Apple silicon, tens of millions of Macs can run demanding games with great performance, long battery life, and breathtaking visuals. macOS Sonoma improves the gaming experience even further with Game Mode, providing more consistent frame rates and dramatically reducing input and audio latency with wireless game controllers and AirPods. Game Mode works with any game, including recent and upcoming Mac games like DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, Stray, Layers of Fear, and SnowRunner.

Additional macOS Sonoma Updates

Availability

macOS Sonoma is a free software update that is available starting today. Some features may not be available in all regions, languages, or on all devices. For more information and a full list of features, visit apple.com/macos/sonoma.

