‘Futurama’ Season 11: Preview, Release Date, and More – Hulu

July 11, 2023

Hold the holophoner — new episodes of Futurama are coming to a TV near you for the first time in a decade.

Join the original characters as they embark on brand new (and timely) storylines, including vaccines, bitcoin, and cancel culture. Plus, Futurama fans will be excited to find continuations of past arcs, including Fry and Leela’s love story, evil robot Santa, Kif and Amy’s tadpoles, and Nibbler’s mysterious litter box.

Catch up on Seasons 1 – 10 before Futurama Season 11 premieres Monday, July 24.

After a painstaking 10-year hiatus, Futurama is finally returning for Season 11 (10 episodes) on Monday, July 24. New episodes drop weekly on Hulu through Monday, September 25.

Stream all seasons of Futurama on Hulu. Subscriptions start at just $7.99/month.

While delivering pizza on New Year’s Eve at the turn of the new millennium, Fry (Billy West) was cryogenically frozen. In the year 2099, 1,000 years later, his body is thawed and he’s thrust into a futuristic and unfamiliar world.

With the help of his friends and coworkers, Captain Leela (Katey Sagal) and Bender (John DiMaggio) the flawed robot, Philip begins working for Planet Express Corporation — a delivery service that transports packages to locations across the universe.

Watch the first 10 Seasons of Futurama now before Season 11 premieres Monday, July 24.

Watch: Futurama



If you’re late to the party, this fan-favorite centers around the eccentric and slightly chaotic Smith family — Jerry (Chris Parnell) and Beth (Sara Chalke), their two kids, Summer (Spencer Grammer) and Morty (Justin Roiland), and Beth’s father, Rick (Roiland).

Thing is, Rick is a slightly sociopathic alcoholic-mad scientist, who drags his grandson on wild adventures through the multiverse where they both tend to cause and get into a lot of trouble.

Watch seasons 1 – 6 of Rick and Morty on Hulu.

Watch: Rick and Morty



This Hulu Original follows a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home planet and land somewhere in middle America where they live together in a suburban home.

The group disagrees on how they feel about Earth. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) are focused on the pollution and rampant consumerism, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) are enthralled with the human lifestyle (namely TV shows, snacks, and other indulgent activities).

Watch: Solar Opposites



In a nondescript New England beach town, Bob Belcher (H. John Benjamin) and his family live in a tiny apartment above the restaurant they own, Bob’s Burgers. He, his wife, Linda (John Roberts), and their three kids, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) aren’t fancy. But what they lack in sophistication, they make up for in humor, heart, and a few fart jokes here and there.

Watch Seasons 1 – 13 of Bob’s Burgers streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Bob’s Burgers



Known for potentially predicting many of the major events in recent history, the Golden GlobeⓇ-winning series, The Simpsons, is one of the longest-running TV shows ever, with an astounding 34 seasons.

Why has this show lasted so long, you ask? Our guess is its lovable and satirical take on the average American family. While the Simpson family — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and baby Maggie — is a bit on the dysfunctional side, the show centers around their love for each other and the connections they make in their small-town American home.

Stream the newest season of The Simpsons now on Hulu.

Watch: The Simpsons



The EmmyⓇ-winning series, Family Guy, follows the Griffins — a middle-class family from Rhode Island who aren’t always the most politically correct. Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) and his wife Lois (Alex Borstein) do their best to keep their three children Meg (Mila Kunis), Chris (Seth Green), and Stewie (MacFarlane) alive with the help of their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane), while navigating a series of outlandish situations.

Stream Seasons 1 — 21 of the classic adult animated sitcom, Family Guy, now on Hulu.

Watch: Family Guy



From the creators of Family Guy, American Dad is a raunchier and more unhinged take on the life of an American family. CIA Agent Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane) is a paranoid man who will stop at nothing to protect his country and his family from terrorists. In addition to Stan, there’s his wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), and their two kids Steve (Scott Grimes) and Hayley (Rachel MacFarlane). The Smith household is also home to a chain-smoking alien from “Area 51” named Roger and a German-speaking goldfish/human combo named Klaus.

Watch Seasons 1 – 17 of American Dad now on Hulu.

Watch: American Dad



Follow along with salesman and patriarch Hank Hill, matriarch and three-time Substitute Teacher of the Year Peggy Hill, and their son, Bobby “That’s my Purse” Hill as they tackle their small town’s biggest problems, like charcoal vs. gas grilling, proper lawn maintenance, and all the finer points of government conspiracy theories.

Watch Seasons 1 – 13 of King of the Hill now on Hulu.

Watch: King of the Hill



Set in the Marvel Universe, Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey who saw his entire community killed by humans. To avenge his fallen friends and family, he teams up with the ghost of an American assassin to become a vigilante hitman. However, Hit-Monkey doesn’t want to kill just anyone, only those who deserve it.

Watch Season 1 of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey now on Hulu.

Watch: Marvel’s Hit-Monkey



Set in the Marvel universe, M.O.D.O.K is a stop-motion series centered around an evil supervillain named M.O.D.O.K, aka Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, who has an abnormally large head paired with an alarmingly small body. Alongside his quest to conquer the world, M.O.D.O.K (Patton Oswald) must learn to manage a failing marriage, two kids who need him, and an organization of evil.

Watch Season 1 of M.O.D.O.K streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: M.O.D.O.K



Nestled in the fictional mountain town of Lone Moose, Alaska, Beef Tobin (Nick Offerman) lives with his four children, Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust), Judy (Jenny Slate), and Moon (Aparna Nancherla). After his wife walked out on them, Beef was left to care for their children on his own. With a strong emphasis on the love of a close-knit family, The Great North combines outlandish situations with heartfelt moments that can’t help but make you love it.

Watch Seasons 1 – 3 of The Great North streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Great North



Created by Emily Spivey and starring Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, Bless the Harts focuses on a poor family living in the fictional southern town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. Jenny Hart (Wiig), together with her edgy daughter Violet (Jillian Bell) and dramatic mother Betty (Rudolph), live in a small home and, you guessed it, annoy each other to no end.

Jenny’s boyfriend, Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), is a country boy with a big heart who has stepped in as Jenny’s emotional support and Violet’s stepfather. While the show only has two seasons, the comedy from this all-star cast is a must-watch.

Stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Bless the Harts now on Hulu.

Watch: Bless the Harts



From the minds of The Simpsons writers, Mike and Julie Scully, comes a comedy centered on the spectacularly unremarkable life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris (voiced by comedy icon, Amy Poehler). While he’s not the most exciting teen in the world, the dream world in his imagination takes him to extraordinary places.

Stream Seasons 1 – 3 of Duncanville now on Hulu.

Watch: Duncanville



Do you ever wonder what your pets do when you’re not around? Jill’s poodle, Honey (Lisa Kudrow), starts hosting group therapy sessions with the other pets in her neighborhood to talk about their struggles with their owners.

Watch Seasons 1 and 2 of HouseBroken streaming now.

Watch: HouseBroken



Cleveland Brown (Mike Henry), former neighbor to Peter Griffin, leads this spinoff series with the same off-color humor fans of Family Guy have come to know and love. The show focuses on Cleveland and his son after they move to Cleveland’s childhood hometown in Virginia, where his long-lost love still resides.

Watch Seasons 1 – 4 of The Cleveland Show streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Cleveland Show



When dysfunctional forest rangers hear that their national park may be shut down, they put their heads together to save their workplace. To help them along their journey, a new ranger is added to the group to whip everyone into shape. Don’t let the friendly animation fool you — with explicit language, suggestive situations, and graphic violence, this show is definitely not for kids.

Watch Seasons 1 – 3 of Brickleberry now on Hulu.

Watch: Brickleberry



At an international spy agency, Sterling Archer (H. John Benjamin) has made a name for himself as the world’s greatest spy. He and the other members of his team embark on dangerous missions that range from attempting to retrieve lost high-value objects to plotting to steal priceless diamonds. However, the complicated relationships between the members of his team lead them to work just as hard at screwing each other over as they do at saving the world.

Watch Seasons 1 – 13 of Archer now on Hulu.

Watch: Archer



This Hulu Original fantasy series follows kind-hearted peasant, Patrick (Nicholas Hoult), as he begins his job as a squire to the king in hopes of becoming a knight. However, his romantic notions of life among royals are quickly squashed when he realizes that everyone around him is corrupt and dangerous. War, murder, and crime run rampant inside the stone walls of the royal castle thanks to a slightly off-his-rocker king at the helm.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Crossing Swords are streaming now on Hulu.

Love the royal vibes? Catch more Nicholas Hoult in Hulu’s The Great.

Watch: Crossing Swords



The animated version of Mike Tyson isn’t just a boxer — he’s also a mystery solver. This adult animated comedy series follows Tyson’s rag-tag crew of crime fighters as they take to the streets in an attempt to solve the weirdest mysteries of the world, so long as they can keep themselves from getting distracted.

Watch various episodes of Mike Tyson Mysteries streaming now with Hulu + Live TV.

Watch: Mike Tyson Mysteries*

