Apple says touching the iPhone 15 Pro can temporarily change its … – Evening Standard

Our shiny glass and steel-covered phones are already fingerprint magnets but iPhone 15 Pro owners may encounter more than just smudges.

Apple is warning that touching its high-end models might cause their outer bands to temporarily change colour. The discolouration is caused by “the oil from your skin”, the tech giant said in a support article on its website.

The new iPhone 15 range goes on sale on Friday September 22, and some owners may get a grubby surprise the more they use the pricey iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max models.

That’s because Apple is using a new material for the frames. Whereas other iPhones are encased in stainless steel, the iPhone 15 Pro models are the first to feature titanium. This, Apple says, means the phones are lighter and stronger than their predecessors. Elsewhere, the phone still contains front and back glass panels.

But, the iPhone 15 Pro models are also susceptible to discolouration, which is caused by the oil and sweat from your fingers altering the outer casing’s colour. Despite its durability, titanium (which is already used in watches including some Apple Watch models) can stain more than other materials and scratch more easily than stainless steel.

Apple fans were quick to spot the issue. Shortly after the iPhone 15 range was unveiled on September 12, pictures of the iPhone 15 Pro with signs of fading around the buttons began circulating on social media. Some are speculating that the problem affects the blue, black and white variants, and are recommending that buyers opt for “natural titanium” instead.

The good news is that the condition isn’t permanent. Simply wiping the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max will restore its original look, according to Apple. And, if you typically use an iPhone case, you may not even encounter the issue at all.

Otherwise, Apple recommends that you clean your iPhone the same way as before. Unplug it first, and use a slightly damp, lint-free cloth to wipe it down.

