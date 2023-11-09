Alexa on-the-go buying guide – About Amazon

Alexa is an incredibly smart and helpful personal AI—which is probably why so many people have an Alexa-enabled Echo device in their home. But did you know that Amazon also makes on-the-go devices that allow you to bring Alexa with you wherever you go?

Alexa is an incredibly smart and helpful personal AI—which is probably why so many people have an Alexa-enabled Echo device in their home. But did you know that Amazon also makes on-the-go devices that allow you to bring Alexa with you wherever you go?

Read on to learn about a trio of gadgets that keep Alexa close whether you’re driving around in the car or wandering about on foot.

If you’ve ever wanted the hands-free convenience of Alexa in your car, you’re in luck. Echo Auto is an Alexa accessory with a slim design that’s easy to place in your car and plugs into a USB port or the power outlet using the included fast charger adapter.

It features five microphones built-in so Alexa can hear your voice commands over the music, A/C or road and car noise. Echo Auto plays audio through your car’s speakers using Bluetooth connection or your car stereo’s AUX input and the Alexa app.

Echo Auto can handle all your favorite Alexa commands and requests you’d make at home. Ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, or play live radio stations. Alexa can also play your favorite podcasts, deliver your daily news briefing, or read Audible books. With Echo Auto, you can also control your Alexa-compatible smart home devices from the road—just ask Alexa to adjust your thermostat, turn the lights on or off, or check if the front door is locked.

The best way to take Alexa with you wherever you go may be inside an accessory you wear all the time. Echo Frames are smart glasses that include microphones and speakers allowing you to easily access Alexa while you’re in the house, the car, or around town.

Echo Frames’ open-ear audio design uses four microspeakers to direct sound toward your ears, while minimizing what others around you can hear. They give you hands-free access to Alexa to make calls, listen to music, podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, or control your smart home and more.

The Echo Frames are available in a variety of different colors and lenses. You can choose blue mirror, black or polarized sunglass lenses, or you can add your own custom prescription lenses. No matter which color you opt for, Echo Frames provide over two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions, and media playback over a 14-hour day. Or up to four hours of nonstop listening on a full charge.

What’s better than earbuds with active noise cancellation and IPX4 sweat resistance? How about earbuds that do all that and also include support for Alexa? That’s Echo Buds in a nutshell.

Echo Buds are good for all-around use with a customizable fit that’s made to move with you. They include features like Passthrough Mode which lets you hear what’s happening in the world around you, as well as an Audio Personalization feature in the mobile app to tune the audio balance for your unique hearing preferences.

Echo Buds give you full access to Alexa, which means you can make calls, stream music, listen to podcasts, and add things to your to-do list, all by voice.

You can get the Echo Buds with a wired or wireless charging case, and you can even add a wireless charging pad designed expressly for your Echo Buds.

