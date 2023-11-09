Avalanche (AVAX) and This New Crypto Coin Are Poised For Price … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
After being under bearish pressure for more than two months, Avalanche (AVAX), has recorded significant gains over the last few days. However, analysts still believe AVAX is primed for a massive price explosion joining the already bullish Tradecurve (TCRV).
Launched as a project with lightning-fast, scalable blockchain to allow for limitless development, Avalanche (AVAX) quickly became a top cryptocurrency. However, several macroeconomic factors have worked against AVAX in 2023, causing massive price declines for the token. In the last two months, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) tumbled by almost 50% – from $21.3 in mid-April to $11.3 in June.
Due to the declining prices of Avalanche (AVAX), market experts have predicted that the token is currently under-priced and poised for a massive price explosion. Many on-chain metrics support this prediction for Avalanche, including registering the largest inflow among all crypto projects over the last 24 hours. $11.4 million was pumped into the Avalanche ecosystem in the last 24 hours.
Market experts have also pointed to the ongoing developments in the Avalanche (AVAX) decentralized finance (DeFi) space as another factor to drive its price higher. Recently, AvaGPT, an AI-powered chatbot has launched on the network, while the Avalanche team has introduced HyperSDK and Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM) for further developments. Currently, AVAX has gained 8%, and experts predict further gains reaching up to 30% in the next few weeks.
Avalanche is not the only crypto with bullish predictions for the next few weeks, as experts have also picked Tradecurve (TCRV) to join the rally. However, unlike AVAX, the price of TCRV has been on the rise in the last month, gaining up to 80% to set a new high at $0.018.
But like Avalanche, Tradecurve has been experiencing massive accumulation, which market analysts believe will play a key role in the rally of TCRV.
Investors are showing interest in TCRV because its platform, Tradecurve, promises to revolutionize the crypto trading space. Tradecurve differs from traditional crypto exchanges as it places emphasis on transparency and privacy, as it would allow traders to manage their private keys and trade anonymously on the platform.
This is possible because Tradecurve will retain features of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), not requiring traders to provide sensitive information via KYC requirements.
Other advanced features that have drawn traders to Tradecurve include the implementation of negative balance protection, algorithmic trading, copy trading, powerful trading terminals, low latency, and ultra-fast order execution.
Now in the fourth presale stage, thousands of investors are buying TCRV at $0.018 per token. However, crypto experts have predicted a 40% price surge in Tradecurve’s fifth stage.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
