Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 3: Booyah Pass Season 7 now live! – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 3: A new month brings another Booyah Pass and July’s Booyah Pass brings T.R.A.P. City-themed rewards! Booyah Pass arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards. In order to claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass and complete certain missions. You can still grab some rewards if you do not wish to do so but keep in mind that those rewards won’t be as exciting. Season 7 Booyah Pass was made live on July 1 so there is plenty of time for players to grab rewards.

Garena has kept the price of the Booyah Pass the same for a long time and you can get the Premium pass by spending 499 diamonds. However, if you wish to upgrade to the Premium Plus pass, you will need to shell out 999 diamonds. This pass unlocks a special outfit and gives you access to 50 levels, while also making you eligible for recurring rewards!

Apart from the Booyah Pass, Garena Free Fire MAX players can still get their hands on amazing rewards for free with Free Fire MAX redeem codes. The developers of the game have issued the latest set of codes for July 3, so take advantage of them and claim them now!

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

