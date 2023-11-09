Crypto News Today: Pepe and Shiba Inu Threaten Recovery … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
PEPE is still caught in a bearish trend while the broader crypto market is consolidating. Shiba Inu reboots the Shibarium after a fault during its release, while Everlodge is leading the way in reshaping the real estate market. But which is the better investment?
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
After the scandals that point to insider dumping scams from its creators, PEPE saw a massive loss of over 80% in its value within the past few weeks. The downward trend increased after the surrounding rumors around the scam from the project’s developers after selling around $16 million worth of the tokens in late August from a developer’s wallet.
The selloff caused PEPE’s price to decrease by over 20% within a single day, triggering fear in investors and causing further selling pressure on the meme coin. A look at the chart shows PEPE trading below the 50D SMA, and the MACD is slightly above the signal line, which might suggest an accumulation level and a possible bullish price movement for PEPE. If investors decide to buy the dip, a return to its previous levels is very likely.
If the price can’t return over the 50D SMA support, a decline to the next support levels at $0.00000101 is a likely scenario. Positive news on the developers’ actions might help PEPE’s price action as the community and investors are left with many questions about the meme coin’s survival and longevity.
Frustration is the most common emotion recently for the Shiba Inu community as the token’s value continues to drop. The community and analysts had high hopes for the Shibarium launch and believed that Shiba Inu would surge following the release but instead faced several sharp declines.
Since the beginning of August, Shiba Inu’s price has lost over 20% and is trading at $0.000007288 at the time of writing. The increase in negative publicity has forced Shiba Inu developers to respond, causing Shiba Inu’s value to further plummet. Nonetheless, some investors seem to believe that Shiba Inu will bounce back, as the new Shibarium platform already has over 1 million unique wallets.
If enough positive news encourages investors to buy the dip, a recovery could happen.
Everlodge has quickly caught the attention of investors and looks to disrupt the global property market. It will utilize fractionalized NFTs to let investors invest in luxury vacation homes, hotels, villas, and more. Everlodge seeks to eliminate the complexities associated with traditional real estate investment and ease up the process.
Everlodge’s launchpad will help investors raise funds for property developments and support token holder rewards. Everlodge tokens are selling out fast and are trading at an all time high (ATH) of $0.018 at the time of writing. Additionally, token holders will benefit from a number of exciting rewards with the possibility to earn discounts on or to spend free vacation nights at properties.
Given its disruptive approach and advanced features, various expert opinions are that Everlodge has everything needed to become a top cryptocurrency by the end of its presale and forecast a possible 30x increase after the final listing on a major CEX.
