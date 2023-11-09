Days of Play 2023 sale kicks off on June 2 – PlayStation

Week-long deals include PlayStation Gear, games, and more.
Hi everyone! Days of Play is back this week and we wanted to give you a quick look at some of the deals you can find across PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Gear, direct.playstation.com, and PlayStation Store, along with additional offerings available at participating retailers.
Days of Play 2023 will begin on June 2 at 12:01 AM until June 12 at 11:59 PM local time in each region. Our official Days of Play site will be updated with more information later this week, so be sure to check the site for the latest details. Please note that offers may vary by region and are available while supplies last.
Here are some of the upcoming deals to look out for:
Start, renew, or extend your PlayStation Plus membership during Days of Play at a discount. Get access to quality titles, from Monthly Games, to Game Trials, to the compelling Game Catalog and Classics Catalog with hundreds of blockbusters and classics to choose from – depending on the plan you choose.*
For both new and current PlayStation Plus members, all 12-month plans will be offered at 25% off – this includes Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe.
Current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members can also receive 25% off a 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month membership when upgrading to a higher tier plan – it’s a great time to try PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe.
For players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, head over to direct.playstation.com when Days of Play begins and you’ll find a wide range of deals for select PS5, PS4, PC games, and accessories.
For players in Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, celebrate the launch of direct.playstation.com with discounts on select PS5 games and accessories using the following promo codes:
Offers are available for the duration of the promotion while supplies last and vary by region. Find out more on direct.playstation.com when Days of Play kicks off on June 2.
Celebrate Days of Play on PlayStation Gear store, with 20% off select merchandise and free shipping on all orders using promo code DAYSOFPLAY23.
Players can also get additional offers on PlayStation Gear on the following days:
This year, save on a variety of digital games and add-ons on PlayStation Store. Offers vary by region, so head to PlayStation Store when Days of Play begins to view the full list of local deals.
There will also be additional deals on PlayStation accessories during this year’s Days of Play from participating local retailers; offers may vary by region.
Be sure to check back on June 2 for details on this year’s promotion on the Days of Play 2023 site.
*Availability of Classics, Game Trials and Game Catalog varies over time, region/country, and plan. See https://www.playstation.com/Plus for details and updates on PlayStation Plus offerings. PlayStation Plus is an ongoing subscription subject to a recurring subscription fee taken automatically (at the then-current PlayStation Store price) at the frequency you choose at purchase until cancellation. Terms apply: play.st/psplus-usageterms.
