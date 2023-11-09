‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ and other best Apple TV Plus shows to watch now – Lifestyle Asia India

From Lee Minho-starrer Pachinko (2022) to the double-BAFTA-winning series Bad Sisters (2022), here are some of the best shows you need to stream on Apple TV Plus.

After its launch on 1 November 2019, Apple’s streaming platform became the first all-original streaming platform in the world, as per the official press release.

Offering exclusive and compelling content, the OTT platform is accessible on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions in more than 40 languages. It is available to watch across one billion of your favourite devices including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

As of 14 April 2023, multiple Apple Originals — films, documentaries and series — have around 348 wins and more than 1,140 award nominations to their credit.

Not to mention some of its best shows such as the Emmy-winning comedy-drama, Ted Lasso (2020), which successfully captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the Jennifer Garner-starrer, The Last Thing He Told Me, recently became Apple TV Plus’s most-watched limited series. The show garnered 4.5 million viewers in the first 31 days of its release.

Created by: Graham Yost

Cast: David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter

Year of release: 2023

Synopsis: Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the story revolves around an engineer named Juliette (Ferguson), who struggles to survive amid an underground civilisation in a massive silo. Soon, a Sheriff’s (Oyelowo) grave mistake, followed by unusual deaths, leads Juliette onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could ever imagine.

About the show: One of Apple TV Plus’ most popular shows, Silo is based on the dystopian science-fiction novel series titled Wool by American writer Hugh Howey. The show enjoyed a special screening at the Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) on 14 April 2023.

Created by: Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez

Year of release: 2023

Synopsis: A fallout ruins the childhood bond of former platonic best friends Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Byrne). When they reunite years later, their newfound interest in each other leads to pure commotion and shakes up their lives.

About the show: Apple TV+ celebrated the world premiere of this new comedy series at the Regal LA Live Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Created by: Laura Dave and Josh Singer

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera

Year of release: 2023

Synopsis: Hannah (Garner) is left to navigate the aftermath of her husband Owen’s sudden disappearance. He leaves a note requesting Hannah to protect Bailey (Rice), her not-so-cooperative stepdaughter, who is 16 years old. Following this, Hannah figures out that a pact with Bailey might actually lead her to Owen.

About the show: The Last Thing He Told Me is based on a 2021 mystery-thriller novel of the same name by Laura Dave. The book was #1 New York Times best-seller and spent 65 weeks on its best-seller list.

Created by: Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel

Cast: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie

Year of release: 2023

Synopsis: A therapist, Jimmy Laird (Segel), attempts to deal with the demise of his wife, and as a coping mechanism, he decides to take a new approach to dealing with his patients. Jimmy starts telling his patients what he really thinks about them without any filter. This eventually results in tremendous changes in his as well as their lives.

Created by: Brett Baer, Dave Finkel and Sharon Horgan

Cast: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Claes Bang, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene

Year of release: 2022 – present

Synopsis: When their brother-in-law (Bang) passes away unexpectedly, the close-knit Garvey sisters find themselves at the centre of an insurance investigation. With the insurance agents considering them the prime suspects for the death, will the sisters be able to pledge not guilty?

About the show: This popular Apple TV Plus show scored major wins at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards — Best Drama Series, alongside a Best Supporting Actress win for Anne-Marie Duff. The series also has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Created by: Silka Luisa

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, Amy Brenneman

Year of release: 2022 – present

Synopsis: Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), who survives a fatal attack, is experiencing shifting realities ever since. She joins forces with reporter Dan (Moura) to investigate a murder and track down what seems to be a case associated with her attack. Will Kirby be able to uncover the truth about her past and her forever-changing present?

About the show: The premise of the thriller series is inspired by the 2013 novel The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes.

Created by: Dan Erickson

Cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman

Year of release: 2022 – present

Synopsis: The plot follows Mark (Scott), the team head of a group of office employees whose personal memories have been separated from work memories through surgery. After the appearance of an odd colleague, the group along with Mark, set on a journey to unravel the truth about their jobs.

About the show: The psychological thriller received 14 nominations at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. Not just that, the series was the Emmy winner in two categories — Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Main Title Design.

Created by: Christopher Miller

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Elizabeth Perkins,

Year of release: 2022 – present

Synopsis: The series centres around a murder mystery at a high school reunion. When the investigation on the same unfolds, everyone present at the afterparty becomes a suspect. The episodes portray each attendee’s own version of the fateful evening in question.

About the show: The Afterparty has been renewed for a second season, which is all set to premiere on 12 July 2023.

Created by: Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster

Year of release: 2020 – present

Synopsis: In this sports comedy-drama, an inexperienced American football coach named Ted Lasso is hired to guide the popular English team AFC Richmond. On his arrival in London for the same, Ted struggles to train the team who seem to have their own issues to deal with.

About the show: In 2022, Ted Lasso celebrated four Emmy wins, including the second consecutive win for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The awards include Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

Created by: Soo Hugh

Cast: Youn Yuh-Jung, Ha Jin, Kim Min-Ha, Lee Min-Ho

Year of release: 2022

Synopsis: The drama chronicles the endurance of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their country after the Japanese colonisation. The story is told through the eyes of the remarkably strong protagonist, Sunja, who toils hard against all odds to survive as well as keep her family alive.

About the show: One of the most popular Apple TV Plus shows, Pachinko is adapted from Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name. It was an international best-seller and was named one of the 10 best books of 2017 by the New York Times.

Created by: Cece Bell and Will McRobb

Voice Cast: Lexi Finigan, Pamela Adlon, Clancy Brown, Jane Lynch, Cece Bell (Narrator)

Year of release: 2022

Synopsis: After losing her hearing, young Cece (voiced by Finigan) learns to find her inner superpowers. She slowly but steadily navigates school and makes new friends, all with the help of her superhero alter ego named El Deafo.

About the show: The show is based on 2014’s #1 New York Times best-seller and award-winning graphic memoir of the same name by Cece Bell. Additionally, the Apple TV Plus series is also one of the nominees of the 83rd Peabody Awards under the ‘Children’s & Youth’ category.

Created by: Rob Hoegee

Voice Cast: Eva Ariel Binder, James Sie, Tucker Chandler, Judah Mackey

Year of release: 2020

Synopsis: When their perceptive panda neighbour, Stillwater (voiced by Sie), starts enlightening them with his stories, siblings Karl (voiced by Mackey), Addy (voiced by Binder) and Michael (voiced by Chandler) can’t help but get enough. Friendship with the panda and his stories offer the three kids a new outlook on understanding the world and each other.

About the show: This Apple TV Plus show won the 2021 Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series. It was also awarded the Peabody Award for Children’s Programming the same year.

Answer: Apple TV Plus includes content ranging from films, documentaries and shows. Some of the best Apple TV Plus releases include the eight-episode first season of the drama series ‘Pachinko’, the Gary Oldman-starrer ‘Slow Horses’ — based on the ‘Slough House’ novels, and the dark crime series ‘Black Bird’.

Answer: Yes. An Apple TV Plus subscription comes at SGD 9.98 per month after a free seven-day trial.

Answer: Yes. You can stream your favourite shows and films in Singapore by downloading the Apple TV app on your favourite Apple devices. You can also watch Apple TV+ online at ‘tv.apple.com/sg’.

Answer: As per various media outlets, Apple TV is a store where viewers can buy and rent movies. It is important to note that renting movies through Apple TV only offers viewers to watch the content for a set period of time. On the other hand, Apple TV Plus is a paid monthly streaming service that allows viewers to binge on unlimited content.

Answer: The Jennifer Garner-starrer, ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, recently became Apple TV Plus’ most-watched limited series. The show garnered 4.5 million viewers in the first 31 days of its release.

Answer: Apple TV Plus is known for being the first all-original streaming platform in the world which offers unlimited entertainment content. This includes original comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries and kids’ shows.

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Notepads are Sushmita’s one true love — the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

