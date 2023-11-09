Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 9, 2023: Claim daily free rewards | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. These codes can be used to win free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12 digit alphanumerics consisting of capital letters and numbers.
Garena Free Fire Max debuted in 2021. It is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
By redeeming these codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.
Here is the list of all the active codes for July 9, 2023:
FRDTHTYK8LO0OIU
FY45343EDFGBNUJ
FKTUYHDGRTGHTJU
FKJNBVCXSAQ124T
FYHTYFHU7I8OL8K
FIJNHR56I7JUDSA
FQ23RTYHBVFDFRT
FYUKUIKO0PK9JHG
F45R6HJGBV6AQ23
F4RTHDFRTY078IK
FMNHGHUIOO99PO9
FI8U7ETGRETGTHG
FNYMHGFHGFDSAQ
F2345TYHJT6UH7V
How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes
Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome
Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID
Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box
Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.
Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.
