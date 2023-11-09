PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK download link for Android – Sportskeeda

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update has been the subject of a great deal of discussion over the past couple of weeks. Following the recent release of the patch notes, the excitement around it has only grown even more.

The much-anticipated moment has finally arrived, and the APK file for the latest version has been released on the game’s official website. Users can go ahead and download it on their device to try out all the new features, including a new game mode.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile is banned In India, players from the country are recommended to avoid downloading the game and use BGMI instead.

A link to the official APK file for the 1.6 update has been made available below:

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK file: Click here.

Given below are the steps that players can follow to download and install the latest version on their device:

Step 1: Players must the link provided above to download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update.

Keep in mind that 1.1 GB is the file size of the APK. Hence, it is essential to ensure that there is enough space on your device before proceeding with the download.

Step 2: After the APK file has been downloaded, players need to toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” setting on their device. Users can then go ahead with the installation of the APK.

Step 3: Upon the end of the installation, players can boot up the PUBG Mobile application on their device and log in to their account.

Once these steps are completed, players will be able to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update. It is recommended to download a fresh copy of the APK and follow the procedures outlined above in case a parsing error shows up.

Listed below are the rewards the users will be getting for downloading the latest version of PUBG Mobile between 14 September and 19 September:

