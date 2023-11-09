Foamstars, a fresh new party shooter revealed for PS5 and PS4 – PlayStation

Wield foam to fight your enemies and alter the battlefield.

Greetings! My name is Kosuke Okatani, the producer of Foamstars, an upcoming 4v4 party shooter for PS5 and PS4 where players will battle it out with foam. Now, I’m sure that many of you are wondering how “foam” and “shooting” works in this game. Allow me to direct your attention to the Foamstars Announcement Trailer revealed today*.

As demonstrated in the Announcement Trailer, Foamstars focuses on delivering a fresh new take on the shooter genre, all based around the concept of “engaging in energetic foam battles that anyone can pick up and play.”

The team is currently hard at work on the development getting ready to let the foam begin!

Foam isn’t used for just attacking; shoot foam on the ground and it will build up, altering the terrain. A key feature of this title is that the uses of foam are creative and versatile. For instance, players can build up foam fortresses and shoot enemies from the top, surf on suds to traverse the battlefield, or even use foam to defend from enemy attacks.



That’s all for now, but we’ve got a lot more information to share with you in the future.

*All gameplay shown is development footage and subject to change.

