Deals: M1 iPad Air Hits Record-Low Prices at TigerDirect, Starting at … – MacRumors

Online retailer TigerDirect has slashed pricing on the M1 iPad Air in several colors, offering the base 64GB configuration for just $313.99 in Purple and Pink.



That’s a savings of 48% compared to Apple’s normal $599.00 pricing, and is by far the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for these current-generation models. Both models are listed as in stock and should ship the next business day.

For those who prefer cellular connectivity, the 64GB M1 iPad Air is similarly discounted to $391.99 from $749.00 in Purple and Pink. The Starlight color option is also listed at this price but described as “available for pre-order” and thus not in stock for immediate shipping. The Starlight model also requires a $9.99 shipping fee, whereas the other colors come with free shipping.

If 64GB isn’t enough storage, TigerDirect is also heavily discounting some cellular 256GB models down to $469.99 from $899.00. This pricing is available in Blue, Purple, and Pink, but as with the Starlight 64GB cellular models, these configurations are listed as available for pre-order and will incur a $9.99 shipping fee.

With discounts this steep, we can’t rule out the possibility that this is a pricing error and orders could be canceled by TigerDirect, but this is an excellent opportunity for those willing to take a chance on a fantastic deal on the current iPad Air. For those unfamiliar with TigerDirect, it is a longtime computer retailer that was merged with MacMall and which also absorbed online assets and operations of notable now-defunct brick-and-mortar retailers Circuit City and CompUSA.

Update February 6: Multiple readers have reported that TigerDirect is indeed canceling these orders, citing technical difficulties that caused pricing errors over the weekend.

