Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 new features tipped: Dynamic Island, 48MP camera and more | Mint – Mint

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15 series, its next generation of smartphones, in September this year. The upcoming Apple event is likely to showcase four variations: iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

According to a report by media publication India Today, the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant are expected to receive three significant upgrades compared to their predecessors. Here is a summary of the current knowledge regarding these devices.

Dynamic Island and back panel

As per the report from media publication, there are rumors that the iPhone 15 series standard models will incorporate Apple’s new Dynamic Island feature, potentially featuring a punch-hole display design. However, there has not been any official confirmation on this matter. Currently, the punch-hole design is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it is speculated that this might change with the release of the iPhone 15 series, as this rumor has been circulating for some time. Introducing this design would help Apple differentiate the new models from previous ones, as the company faced criticism in the past for maintaining the same design for regular models over the years.

Additionally, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might sport a frosted glass back with a matte finish, similar to what was seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Camera upgrade

Reports suggest that the regular versions of the iPhone 15 series could feature 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the ones found on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This would be a significant improvement compared to the 12-megapixel sensors found on current iPhone models.

However, it is important to note that the standard models may not include a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR sensor, as these features are expected to be exclusive to the higher-end models. On the other hand, the Pro Max model is rumored to have a more prominent camera module, potentially including periscope lenses that enable 5-6x optical zoom, in addition to other sensors.

USB-Type C

According to reports, one notable change expected in the 2023 iPhones is the replacement of Apple’s Lightning port, seen on previous models, with a USB Type-C port.



