Expats Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Amazon Prime Video? – ComingSoon.net

The Expats Amazon Prime Video release date is just a few months away, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series. The upcoming series, based on the novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee, is created by Lulu Wang, best known for her work on the films Posthumous and The Farewell, and will star Nicole Kidman in the lead role.

Here’s when the show is coming out on Amazon Prime Video.

The Expats Amazon Prime Video release date is January 26, 2024.

Expats will follow the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community, where affluence is celebrated and friendships are intense. However, affluence and friendships are only temporary, and personal lives, deaths, and marriages are played out publicly and retold with glee.

The series is created by Lulu Wang, who previously helmed the films The Farewell and Posthumous. Wang and Kidman additionally serve as executive producers of the series.

Expats will star Nicole Kidman as Margaret, Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr, Ji-young Yoo as Mercy, Jack Huston as David Starr, Brian Tee as Clarke, Tiana Gowen as Daisy Woo, Bodhi del Rosario as Philip Woo, and Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri, among other cast members.

Expats is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, 2024. Viewers will be able to stream it at 12:00 a.m. GMT.

Current Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so by choosing from the two membership plans the streaming platform offers:

Expats’ official synopsis reads:

“Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, the lives of three American women—Margaret, Hilary, and Mercy—intersect after a sudden family tragedy.”

