Luna's Cafe to close after being a longtime hub for artists in Sacramento – KCRA Sacramento

For almost 40 years, a midtown Sacramento cafe that has drawn artists and comedians alike for live performances and community events is closing its doors.

Luna’s Cafe & Juice Bar is more than just a cafe to people who love the arts. Since its opening on Aug. 8, 1983, the shop has hosted open mics, comedy shows, poetry readings, art receptions and live music performances.

The cafe made the announcement on Facebook, but it expects to host more events from when it made the announcement last week to its closing day.

Art Luna, owner of the cafe, said he decided to sell the business after he was made a serious offer for the property.

A business called the Silver Lining announced on Instagram that it plans to take over the space where the cafe is.

“Every dark cloud has a Silver Lining,” the post from the business said. “Buckle up Sacramento. See you soon.”

A June 9 post from Silver Lining said it plans to open its piano bar — there are currently no dueling piano bars of its kind in Sacramento — on Oct. 1. The Sacramento Business Journal first reported on Silver Lining taking over Luna’s Cafe.

Luna said he plans to work with the new owner of Silver Lining by helping out with booking artists.

The business will be completely renovated, Luna said, describing the new design as beautiful. He said the new owner plans to keep the artistic atmosphere with Silver Lining.

“Give the new guy a chance. He’s got a good heart,” Luna said. “He definitely respects and loves what we do here and would like to continue that vibe.”

Luna’s Cafe boasts that it has presented more artistic events than any other organization or group in Sacramento. It said it has worked with many other groups, including La Raza/Galeria Posada, Loaves & Fishes, St. John’s Shelter for Women and Children, the Latino Democratic Club and WEAVE, to put on community events.

