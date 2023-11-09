Best budget laptop deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 on sale for $426 – Mashable

TL;DR: As of Aug. 31, you can get a refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for just $425.99 (reg. $844.99) — that’s a savings of 49%.

Microsoft Surface laptops are sleek, decently powerful, and generally pretty expensive. A brand-new one might set you back a bit, but you don’t necessarily need to buy new to get a computer that looks, works, and feels new. This refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is in like-new condition, and it’s only $425.99.

This Surface Laptop 3 could be a useful device for office work or everyday computing. It’s powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor and has 8GB RAM. For local storage, this laptop has a 256GB SSD that should be plenty of room for the few key apps and files you always want on hand. If you like working in a quiet environment, you might especially appreciate that SSDs are a whole lot quieter than old-school hard drives.

Can’t stand low-quality screens? This laptop has a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with 2256 x 1504 resolution. It’s also a touchscreen, so you can swipe through emails or bust out your favorite stylus and do a little doodling.

For daily operation, this 2019 model is currently running Windows 10 Pro. Despite its razor-thin profile, it still has a number of options for hardware connectivity, with both USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and the power port.

Buying refurbished computers isn’t the same as buying used. This laptop has been factory-remanufactured, so it’s been tested and checked and deemed to work and look like it’s new.

No need to go full price for a Surface Laptop if you can get one that works great for a fraction of the shelf price.

Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 on sale for $425.99.

