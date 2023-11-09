Shiba Inu, XRP to Expand Global Reach to 190 Countries via This Partnership – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The global reach of cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu and XRP will significantly increase to over 190 countries as a result of the partnership between cryptocurrency payment provider Wirex and on-ramp aggregator Onramper, which is expected to contribute to overall crypto adoption.

According to a release, Wirex and Onramper, a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp aggregator, have partnered to provide access to cryptocurrencies in over 190 countries via more than 120 payment options.

Wirex has integrated Onramper’s widget into its wallet, giving its users access to more than 250 crypto assets such as XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and stablecoins.

Users can now buy hundreds of cryptocurrencies without leaving the Wirex Wallet, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Onramper, on the other hand, provides plug-and-play functionality with 17 on-ramps and access to over 120 local payment options, such as Alchemy and Stripe.

In March 2022, Wirex expanded its ecosystem to enable its user base to access Shiba Inu (SHIB). The move allowed Wirex users to receive, send, store and exchange Shiba Inu tokens across its app, wallet and payment platform.

Shiba Inu celebrated its third anniversary in August this year, and the team praised the Wirex platform for allowing millions of users to pay with SHIB at over 81 million retail locations.

Wirex support for XRP dates back over five years since it was introduced on the platform in 2018. The move allows users to purchase, trade, exchange and deposit XRP via the Wirex app and wallet.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source