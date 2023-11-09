Baton Rouge girl starring in new series on HBO Max – WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A girl from Baton Rouge is starring in a new HBO limited series called ‘Love & Death.’

Amelie Dallimore is just a typical 10-year-old, a fifth grader at St. Aloysius Catholic School.

“I’m in band, and I play the trombone, and I’m not really in any clubs, because we don’t have any yet. But I kind of want to be in the Advisory Board,” said Dallimore.

But it’s her activities outside of school that have kept her busy lately.

As a young actress, she’s finally gotten her big break.

“I thought I’d just do small things, maybe some commercials here and there. But it’s really crazy and an awesome experience,” said Dallimore.

Dallimore’s dad says she had been consistently auditioning for about a year on large films.

But the casting crew for this series saw something unique in her, and she was booked for the show without even a call-back.

Dallimore plays the role of Jenny Montgomery, the daughter of the main character, Candy Montgomery, who is played by Elizabeth Olsen.

“She’s (Jenny) sweet, she’s pretty innocent to all the bad stuff that goes on. She’s a little girl that has friends and goes to a good school, and she spends a lot of time with her family, and she’s just really fun and sweet,” said Dallimore.

The series was filmed in Austin, Texas.

It tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a 1980′s Texas housewife accused of murder.

“When I’d mess up on my lines, and Elizabeth Olsen she’d be like, nope, nope, that’s my fault it’s okay. And it’d be really nice. I mean, I knew it was my fault, but it still made me feel better,” said Dallimore.

She says the best part was learning all new acting parts and experiencing something she’s never done before.

“I hope it will make kids be like, oh that girl she’s really young, and she can do acting, and I can be confident in myself too,” said Dallimore.

And she has big plans for the future.

“I kind of want to be an interior designer, but acting at the same time would be really cool,” said Dallimore.

Love & Death is now streaming on HBO Max, watch the trailer here. https://www.hbomax.com/series/urn:hbo:series:GZAZHkgS32aXCwgEAAANK

