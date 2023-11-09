Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro storage configuration and colorway … – Notebookcheck.net

As is typical, Google is poised to launch its next-gen premium smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, later in the year—likely in October. Ahead of that, however, more information on the two phones has now been revealed.
As reported by Roland Quandt of Winfuture, the Google Pixel 8 lineup will start at 128 GB of storage. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be offered with 128 GB of storage as standard. While the vanilla Pixel 8 only gets an additional 256 GB model, though, the Pixel 8 Pro will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB variants. Presumably, RAM will remain the same as on the Pixel 7 series. Ergo, 8 GB on the Pixel 8, and the option for 12 GB on the Pro model.
Moving on, the standard Pixel 8 is said to be available in three colorways: Licorice, Haze, and Peony. The Pixel 8 Pro reportedly retains the Licorice colorway but trades in the other two for Porcelain and Sky. All of that corroborates a previous report as well.
