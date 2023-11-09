Godzilla’s coming to Apple TV Plus in Monarch Legacy of Monsters series – Polygon

Filed under:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a return to the MonsterVerse

Godzilla and the rest of the Monsterverse are coming to Apple TV Plus for a new series called Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The show’s first reveal arrived on Thursday with a brief description and a few images to tease its upcoming release.

The series will follow two siblings with a family connection to the mysterious monster-hunting organization known as Monarch, and Army officer Lee Shaw, whose history with the organization has gone back over 50 years. Shaw might be the most exciting part of the series (besides Godzilla and the monsters, of course) because he’ll be played by Kurt Russell in the modern scenes and Kurt’s son Wyatt Russell during the officer’s younger days. As for what exactly Shaw and the siblings will be doing, we’ll have to wait for the full show to find out.

The series is set in Legendary Pictures’ Monsterverse, which first started with the release of 2014’s Godzilla, before continuing with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. The next Monsterverse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is set to release in March 2024.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), while the first episode is directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision). Along with both Russells, the series will star Anna Sawai (F9), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto (Pachinko), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown), and Elisa Lasowski (Blood Machines).

