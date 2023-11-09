Microsoft's Sleek Surface 5 Laptop Is $350 Off Today Only at Best Buy – CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This lightweight windows laptop features a 13.5-inch touchscreen, supports Xbox cloud gaming and, right now, you can pick it up for $950.

If you’re on the hunt for a basic lightweight laptop at a great price, we’ve found a deal you won’t want to miss. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a sleek, no-frills model that’s perfect for taking care of work while you’re on the go and, right now, you can pick it up at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has this 2022 Windows laptop on sale for $950, which saves you $350 compared to the usual price. However, this deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don’t want to miss out on these savings.

CNET reviewer Lori Grunin found the Surface Laptop 5 to be a solid, if somewhat unexciting, laptop for most people. But if you’re not looking for something particularly flashy or powerful, it’s a decent option that will have no trouble handling the basics.

This compact model features a 13.5-inch touchscreen, and is equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Iris Xe GPU, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. It even supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, so it’s great for streaming shows and movies. It’s also designed to handle Xbox cloud gaming right out of the box, and it comes with one month of Game Pass Ultimate so you can try it for free. As you would probably expect from a Microsoft laptop, it runs on Windows 11, and it claims an impressive 18-hour battery life for all-day work and play (it managed just under 10 hours in our streaming video battery drain test).

If you’re in the market for something a bit different, check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals right now for even more discounts.

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers

source